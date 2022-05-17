Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Jak Alnwick has also played for Newcastle, Port Vale and Rangers

Cardiff City have signed goalkeeper Jak Alnwick following his exit from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Alnwick, 28, has agreed a two-year deal after opting to leave the Buddies at the end of his contract.

He becomes the Bluebirds' second signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Ebou Adams from Forest Green Rovers.

Cardiff had been keen to land a new keeper after Alex Smithies decided to leave this summer.

Smithies is one of 10 players at Cardiff out of contract this summer, with the majority expected to depart. Midfielder Marlon Pack has also confirmed he has played his last game for the club.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison had been keen to conduct early business ahead of his first pre-season having replaced Mick McCarthy last October, with free signings forming part of the recruitment strategy amid budget cuts at the Championship club.