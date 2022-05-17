Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Kayden Jackson scored five goals in 19 appearances for Ipswich during the 2021-22 campaign

Ipswich Town forward Kayden Jackson has signed a new two-year contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 28-year-old moved to Portman Road from Accrington in 2018 and has scored 21 goals in 118 appearances.

He is the second player to sign a new deal with the League One club in successive days after Wes Burns.

Jackson's season was ended in March by a hamstring injury but manager Kieran McKenna said he had been impressed by his "attitude and personality".

After beginning his career at Swindon, Jackson had spells with Wrexham and Barnsley before joining Accrington in 2017.

"Because of the injury, the negotiations have been going on for a little while, but I am delighted to have it sorted now," he said.

"In terms of the injury, the rehab is going well. I have a big summer ahead and I am already looking forward to next season."