If Rangers win tomorrow's Europa League final it will be the "best achievement ever by any Scottish club", says Kevin Thomson, who was in the Ibrox side that lost the 2008 Uefa Cup final. (Daily Record) external-link

Up to 20,000 Rangers fans will enjoy the big match live in the Ramon Sanchez-Pijuan Stadium after a late tickets boost saw the club's allocation double. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers and Frankfurt could have sold out their Europa League venue eight times over ahead of their showdown in Seville. (Herald, subscription required) external-link

Frank Rijkaard, Dick Advocaat and Louis van Gaal shaped Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst as a player - and now the Dutchman wants to join his coaching idols by landing a European trophy as a manager, saying it would be "a huge achievement". (Scotsman) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has taken Rangers "up a level" in Europe with his clever tactics, reckons former Ibrox winger Neil McCann. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou reveals he was snubbed by AEK Athens just 24 hours before taking a call from Parkhead call in a "sliding doors" moment. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"I want us to go into that competition and make an impact," says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as he looks ahead to next season's Champions League. (Daily Record) external-link

Brentford are leading the race to sign Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey from Bologna for around £13m. (Times, subscription required) external-link

"Judge me in 12 months' time," says manager Jim Goodwin after Aberdeen finished a miserable Scottish Premiership campaign in tenth position. (Press & Journal, subscription required) external-link

Midfielder Peter Haring says he is eager to remain a Hearts player as talks continue over a new contract. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers have settled their legal battle with Sports Direct after reaching a confidential settlement with the sportswear company. (Scottish Sun) external-link

This week's cup-final double header for Rangers, in Seville for the Europa League and Hampden against Hearts for the Scottish Cup, will take Joe Aribo's match tally to 66 this term, believed to be the second-highest in world football. (Scotsman) external-link