Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth hopes to lead his team back to the second tier of English football

Wycombe Wanderers are close to selling out their initial allocation of more than 19,000 tickets for the League One play-off final against Sunderland.

The Buckinghamshire side say it is the most tickets bought by Chairboys fans for any game in the 21st century.

The club have, though, given Sunderland 6,480 more tickets, taking the Wearside club's total to almost 44,000.

Wycombe are hoping to return to the Championship at the first attempt following last season's relegation.

And they will announce details of further seats available external-link to their supporters on Monday.

A Wycombe statement said: "The club are pleased to have received permission to increase the ticket allowance for fans buying in phase three from two tickets [as previously advertised] to four tickets per person, having monitored sales over the weekend and taken on board feedback from supporters."

Gareth Ainsworth's side reached Saturday's final with a 2-1 aggregate win over MK Dons in the semi-finals, while Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday.

The Chairboys were forced to play their 2019-20 League One play-off final in front of an empty Wembley, because of coronavirus restrictions.