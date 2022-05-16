Kieron Morris: Tranmere Rovers midfielder signs new two-year deal
Tranmere Rovers midfielder Kieron Morris has signed a new two-year deal.
The 27-year-old initially joined the League Two side on loan from Walsall in January 2019 before making the move permanent that summer.
He scored five goals in 40 appearances in 2021-22 as Rovers finished ninth.
"I'm over the moon to have got it all sorted. I've always enjoyed my time here, playing in front of such supportive fans, so I'm delighted," he told the club website.