Harry Lewis: Bradford City sign Southampton goalkeeper on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Bradford
Bradford City have signed Southampton goalkeeper Harry Lewis on an initial two-year deal.
The 24-year-old will join the League Two side when his Saints deal expires on 1 July.
He made three appearances for the Saints in the FA Cup in 2016-17 and spent a season on loan with Dundee United the following year.
"He is an outstanding goalkeeper who I know from my time at Southampton," boss Mark Hughes told the club website.
