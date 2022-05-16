Last updated on .From the section Inverness CT

Willie Collum ruled that Danny Devine had fouled Jack Hamilton

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have appealed against the red card shown to Danny Devine during their Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final.

He will discover on Wednesday whether he can face St Johnstone in Friday's first leg of the final.

The centre-half was sent off for denying Arbroath's Jack Hamilton an obvious goalscoring opportunity during Friday's penalty shoot-out victory.

Fellow defender Wallace Duffy will miss the first leg at Caledonian Stadium.

Caley Thistle were angered by referee Willie Collum's decision to send off both players, but there is no appeal route against the 23-year-old's two yellow cards.

Collum ruled that Devine had pulled down Hamilton after the Arbroath striker won an aerial ball and looked to burst clear behind the Caley Thistle defence.

A Scottish Football Association fast-track tribunal will decide whether the 29-year-old can play on Friday, but both players will be available for Monday's second leg at McDiarmid Park, Perth.