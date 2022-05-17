Connor Roberts says he's nervous but excited for the World Cup play-off with Wales

Men's World Cup qualifier play-off final: Wales v Ukraine/Scotland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 5 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights BBC Wales.

Connor Roberts - or 'the Crynant Cafu', as some call him - is on the brink of what he brands "the biggest game of his life". He is one game away from a World Cup with Wales.

The 26-year-old defender, who hails from Crynant - a village near Neath in south Wales - rose through the ranks at Swansea City, to Premier League football with Burnley and is now hoping to qualify for a World Cup.

"I am just a young lad from a place called Crynant and to have made it this far is kind of incredible to be honest," says the full-back.

"I never thought I'd ever get this far when I was a kid. I just wanted to play one game for Swansea and I sit here now, 150 or 151 or whatever it is and obviously have played a lot of times for Wales as well now.

"I never thought I'd ever achieve what I have but hopefully there are a few more caps and a few more good moments between now and the end."

Wales beat Austria 2-1 on 24 March to progress to the World Cup play-off final, which they will play on 5 June against the winner of the semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine on 1 June.

Connor Roberts (R) celebrates Gareth Bale's stunning goal-bound free-kick against Austria

Under the guidance of Robert Page, who stepped up in the absence of manager Ryan Giggs following his arrest on assault charges in November 2020, Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 and are now one game away from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"He's [Rob Page] has done brilliant," said Roberts.

"We've got a lot of unbelievable players. And I think Pagey, Gaffer, whatever you want to call him, has come in and steadied the ship - he's made us believe that we are really good and we are a team that can fight for big performances and big results and ever since he's come in, we've done that.

"Obviously the Euros was a big highlight but June 5th is the biggest game, probably, I'll ever play in and I'm looking forward to it."

Roberts has 35 caps and three Wales goals to his name, with one of those coming at Euro 2020 against Turkey in the group stages.

He struck from a corner deep in injury time to seal a win that clinched a runners-up spot in Group A, behind eventual tournament winners Italy.

"It was the best night of my life," he said.

"The game before, versus Switzerland, I was pretty disappointed with my performance. We didn't really play that well and me as an individual, I wasn't happy and I didn't really expect to play, to be honest, that Turkey game.

"So when I got told that I was playing I said to myself in my room the night before, I need to play well if I want to keep on playing for Wales and what better occasion to do it now, we need to win.

"On the night it all came together, not just my goal obviously - it was kind of a flash in the pan at the end - but the whole performance was really good and obviously Gaz [Gareth Bale] and Rambo [Aaron Ramsey] played really well.

"It all just clicked for us and it's a shame that we couldn't take that step after Denmark (a 4-0 defeat in the round of 16) but as a whole for me the competition was a good one."

Bale, Ramsey, Wayne Hennessey, Joe Allen and Chris Gunter - the nucleus of Wales' success at Euro 2016 under Chris Coleman - are likely to have hung up their international boots when the next World Cup cycle comes around.

This could well be their last opportunity to reach a World Cup with Wales, a feat the nation has achieved just once before in 1958.

Playing with Galactico Bale is something that Roberts deems a privilege: "He's the greatest Welsh sportsman ever and it would take a lot to beat him.

"I think taking his country to a World Cup, obviously along with the rest of the lads, is going to be something a lot of players who play for Wales might never achieve and haven't achieved up until now.

"So to be part of the group that eventually, hopefully, do it is going to be something special and it'd be bitterly disappointing if we don't - but we can give absolutely everything like we always do."

'I cried a little bit and didn't really know what to do'

Connor Roberts and David Brooks celebrate during Wales' Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland in September 2018

One player who will be unable to take the pitch for Wales against Scotland or Ukraine will be Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks.

The 24-year-old announced in October that he had been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma and has not played football for club or country since, but earlier this month was able to announce that he is now cancer free.

"When we got told the news, obviously I knew a couple of days before because I'm close with him and it was a tough time," said good friend Roberts.

"I cried a little bit and didn't really know what to do but I'm glad now that everything is going better for him and I hope to see him put on a Welsh shirt again because… well, what a player!

"Before he got ill, I think he was unbelievable, unplayable, and he was up there with one of, if not the best players that I have played with.

"So to see him back doing what he does, and playing at the level that I know he can, and everyone knows he can would be something special."

Something that is undeniable when it comes to Wales, is the bond and unwavering pride that is shared by the squad.

"It's just a group of lads who are enjoying their football, the results and the things we've achieved go towards that," Roberts said.

"But as individuals we all want to get as many caps as we can, score goals, enjoy ourselves, play in big games, and I think that just drives us on to have a good time... because when you are enjoying and you want to be there, that's when you do succeed.

"We always joke, me and Wayne [Hennessey, his Burnley team-mate] like we can't wait to go back there and go back to God's country and enjoy ourselves, and we'll be doing the same at the end of this month."

Cardiff City Stadium has become a fortress for Wales in recent years and that will be no different on 5 June, with Wales' fans - 'The Red Wall' - singing in full voice, watching on as Wales look to reach their first World Cup for 64 years.

"I don't get nervous for any old games but even just talking about that and imagining what it's going to be like, a full stadium singing, fans, playing with Gareth Bale and the rest of the lads, it's going to be incredible and I just hope that we can do it," Roberts added.

"Not just me, but the team and everyone in Wales will be cheering us on and hopefully celebrating like mad after it."