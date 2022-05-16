Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Mark Davies played for Swansea City in the 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup

Former Swansea City defender Mark Davies has died while playing in a veterans' football match.

Davies was playing for Llanelli in their Wales Veterans Over-45s Cup final against Penybont in Cardiff on Sunday.

The 49-year-old had previously played professionally for Swansea, featuring in their European Cup Winners' Cup tie against Monaco in 1991.

"Swansea City is saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Davies," a club spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Mark's family and friends at this sad time."

Llanelli Town said on Twitter: "It devastates us to announce the untimely death of our veterans, reserve team player and friend Mr Mark Davies.

"Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go to Mark's family at this sad time.

"Mark passed away playing the game that he loved and graced for many years in this area.

"Mark will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. Mark was a truly lovely guy, a gentleman on and off the field."

Davies was a member of Swansea's West Wales Senior Cup-winning squad before signing a professional contract in July 1991.

He made his debut against Monaco in the European Cup Winners' Cup two months later and featured in the 8-0 second-leg loss to Arsene Wenger's side.

Davies made his only league appearance for the Swans later that season before joining Merthyr Tydfil in August 1992.

According to Swansea's club website, external-link he then had to "give up football because of a medical condition, briefly resuming with Llanelli".

Davies went on to play for Dafen, who issued a statement which read: "Tragic, desperate news with Mark Davies' sudden passing. Our thoughts are with Mark's children, friends and family.

"He was a massive force within our club in his time here. A captain, a leader. Our captain, our leader. Most importantly a really nice guy and a friend.

"He was a Swan, then became a Dafen Bluebird."

Davies later represented Llanelli's veterans side, who were playing against Penybont in their cup final at the Cardiff House of Sport in Leckwith when he died.

A statement from the venue read: "Everyone at Cardiff City House of Sport is saddened to learn about the passing of Llanelli Veterans player Mark Davies during the Wales Veterans Cup final at Leckwith yesterday.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Mark's family, friends and everyone at the club."