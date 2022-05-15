Close menu

Premier League title race: League title harder to win than Champions League - Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton are 15th in the Premier League table

Winning the Premier League is more difficult than winning the Champions League, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Saints welcome league title chasers Liverpool on Tuesday - a must-win match for the Reds if they are to maintain the pressure on Manchester City.

Liverpool are four points behind City with a game in hand.

"This is still the title that's the most countable for everybody because it's the hardest to get," he said.

"For me it's even harder to be over 38 games in the Premier League consistently on the top, than to win the Champions League sometimes."

Liverpool won the FA Cup on Saturday and remain in contention to win the quadruple having won the Carabao Cup in February.

They face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 28 May. Including this season, the Reds have appeared in three of the past five Champions League finals, winning in 2019.

City have reached only one Champions League final in that time, losing to Chelsea last season, but have won three of the past four Premier League titles, with Liverpool winning the other.

"Even if he [Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp] says it's tough for him to go for all four, I know he will do everything to win this game on Tuesday to give himself a chance on the last day," Austrian Hasenhuttl added.

"I think it is fantastic for the Premier League to have such a close title race.

"Everybody is electrified from this battle and we are now part of this duel.

"We have done our job this season against Man City with two points; they lost four points against us in the title race.

"Against Liverpool, the first game we lost, so now it's up to us to show again that we can be competitive against a top team."

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 10:57

    The European Cup requires a bit of ‘luck’ to win. The league requires remarkable consistency and focus. You only need to look at the winners of knock-out competitions to see that it’s easier to win (and easier to lose after a freak spell in a game) - I haven’t seen RM play well once! Can we say Greece were the best in 04? And Portugal won a Euros despite not winning a game until the final!

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:01

      TheMiller replied:
      Semi-final*

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 10:54

    It is absolutely harder to get the PL title. Doing it over 38 games is incredibly hard.......but it becomes pretty easy for City when they can roll out 2x world class players for each position. No other team has that strength and will always drop points when it comes to rotation and injuries etc. I'm amazed Liverpool have run them as close as they have over the last 2 or 3 seasons.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:01

      TheMiller replied:
      “ No other team has that strength and will always drop points when it comes to rotation and injuries etc”

      Have you seen the strength of Chelsea? Liverpool are hardly paupers either - an incredible squad of players. For the front 3 they have Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Origi and Minamino.

  • Comment posted by Cmonyouspurs, today at 10:59

    I agree in principle but Man City have certainly found it harder to win the CL than the PL

  • Comment posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 10:52

    Of course it is. 38 games is a greater measure of squad’s ability than 13.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 10:56

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      And the CL will always be won by a big spender now, far less chance of an underdog doing a Leicester

  • Comment posted by Thesoundoflogic, today at 11:02

    I think the great Sir Alex Ferguson will tell you otherwise. 2 CL in 26 years in comparison to 13 titles.

    • Reply posted by bilbo, today at 11:09

      bilbo replied:
      Yeah, but the referees in this country used to add time on until United equalised or won. Also, blatant goals i.e. spurs were a yard behind the line and not given

  • Comment posted by G7000, today at 11:06

    Harder if there is a level playing field but if one stops to consider what "sport" is-the chance that opponents are on a level footing and that "on your day", due to potential for random variation anyone can win

    It has to be concluded that Man City remove randomness to guarantee the title by buying 24x£50m players - and that is no longer sport & clearly not hard to do if you club is loaded

    • Reply posted by U20580266, today at 11:14

      U20580266 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Blind Haze, today at 11:17

    It’s a lot more difficult for Real Madrid to win the Premier League than the Champions League.

  • Comment posted by Big Picture, today at 11:04

    A throw away comment and a HYS gets opened ? 🤔🤔

    I know one thing, it’s very difficult to win a cup treble nowadays.

    That FA cup final was hard going and a real battle of endurance.

    Extra time was an ordeal.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 11:21

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      I'd prefer a throw away comment from say Swiss Tony than Hasenhuttl tbh.

      "Winning the League / Champions League is very much like making ......"

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 11:03

    To win the Champions League you have to beat the elite sides, to win the league you have to beat Burnley and Norwich

    • Reply posted by YNWA, today at 11:16

      YNWA replied:
      I agree totally, Man City can beat Norwich, Burley, Watford 4, 5, or 6 nil, but in the Champions League they bomb out when the going gets tough. They can't even beat West Ham! Probably the ten teams at the top of the Premier League are CL material, but the rest are Championship level teams.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 10:56

    Subjective, I personally think the CL is harder because you consistently play teams that aren't scared + won't just sit deep hoping for a rare opportunity to break.

    Most weeks in the PL you can just see opposition get terrified and go in their shells the moment City/Liverpool start to raise their level, and some teams even seemingly turn up in damage limitation mode before a ball's been kicked.

  • Comment posted by Gary linacre, today at 10:59

    And hiw would Hassenhuttl know??????

    • Reply posted by Greg, today at 11:06

      Greg replied:
      This was my question too.

  • Comment posted by Generic Liverpool Fan 99, today at 11:22

    Well considering we once won it with Djimi Traore in defence, and having finished 5th about 40 pts behind the PL winners, he’s not wrong.

  • Comment posted by Ertugrul Bey, today at 11:17

    How in the world does he know that? He's never been in contention to compete for either let alone win them.

    • Reply posted by Generic Liverpool Fan 99, today at 11:24

      Generic Liverpool Fan 99 replied:
      See my reply to scorpion @11:17

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 11:13

    If the Champions League is easier to win, why haven't Man City won it.

  • Comment posted by DiscoRay86, today at 11:23

    You wouldn't know Ralph, and never will.

  • Comment posted by LudlowLion, today at 11:18

    Premier League is harder to win. Liverpool have won it once in 30 years, so it's there to see how difficult it is to win.

  • Comment posted by Paul01, today at 11:23

    He's never won anything, how would he know?

  • Comment posted by Mathna, today at 11:23

    Re: the title of this article.... No It Isn't...

  • Comment posted by gleninbloom, today at 11:20

    It’s funny how all the Liverpool fans I speak to only talk about the champs league and not the league title.

  • Comment posted by Scorpion, today at 11:17

    What an odd thing for a Southampton manager to say. it's not like he's going to win either of them!

    • Reply posted by seymour, today at 11:19

      seymour replied:
      Let’s hope he can win it for City

