Close menu

Premier League title race: League title harder to win than Champions League - Hasenhuttl

Last updated on .From the section Southamptoncomments20

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton are 15th in the Premier League table

Winning the Premier League is more difficult than winning the Champions League, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Saints welcome league title chasers Liverpool on Tuesday - a must-win match for the Reds if they are to maintain the pressure on Manchester City.

Liverpool are four points behind City with a game in hand.

"This is still the title that's the most countable for everybody because it's the hardest to get," he said.

"For me it's even harder to be over 38 games in the Premier League consistently on the top, than to win the Champions League sometimes."

Liverpool won the FA Cup on Saturday and remain in contention to win the quadruple having won the Carabao Cup in February.

They face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 28 May. Including this season, the Reds have appeared in three of the past five Champions League finals, winning in 2019.

City have reached only one Champions League final in that time, losing to Chelsea last season, but have won three of the past four Premier League titles, with Liverpool winning the other.

"Even if he [Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp] says it's tough for him to go for all four, I know he will do everything to win this game on Tuesday to give himself a chance on the last day," Austrian Hasenhuttl added.

"I think it is fantastic for the Premier League to have such a close title race.

"Everybody is electrified from this battle and we are now part of this duel.

"We have done our job this season against Man City with two points; they lost four points against us in the title race.

"Against Liverpool, the first game we lost, so now it's up to us to show again that we can be competitive against a top team."

How to follow Southampton on the BBC bannerSouthampton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 11:02

    Is Ralph still there?

    Saints have gone no where under his stewardship!

  • Comment posted by StVitus, today at 11:02

    If you're as inconsistent as Southampton it is! Good luck to Ralph. Seems like a good man.

  • Comment posted by Thesoundoflogic, today at 11:02

    I think the great Sir Alex Ferguson will tell you otherwise. 2 CL in 26 years in comparison to 13 titles.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 11:02

    Good point made by Ralf. For example you don't get a team as dreadful as Celtic in PL

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:02

    Correct, and it's why all Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Spurs fans hate Leicester as they only spend a tenner to win it rather than having billion pound squads like their 6 plastic clubs

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 11:01

    Not only do Man City get two extra days rest, the team they play on the last day of the season plays three days before!

    Next thing you know, they will get away with handballs in the office.

  • Comment posted by Gary linacre, today at 10:59

    And hiw would Hassenhuttl know??????

  • Comment posted by Cmonyouspurs, today at 10:59

    I agree in principle but Man City have certainly found it harder to win the CL than the PL

  • Comment posted by Intelligent Guy, today at 10:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by purple wheelie bin, today at 10:58

    Well Ralf would know wouldn’t he, just remind me how many Champions leagues he has won ?

  • Comment posted by bee, today at 10:58

    Might be for you Ralph, but then you are actually a poor coach who hasn't improved SFC one jot since you took over, have you?

  • Comment posted by Marc Athow, today at 10:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 10:58

    Everyone can have their own opinion - players, pundits, fans, managers, but the opinions that hold any weight are from those who've won both.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 10:57

    The European Cup requires a bit of ‘luck’ to win. The league requires remarkable consistency and focus. You only need to look at the winners of knock-out competitions to see that it’s easier to win (and easier to lose after a freak spell in a game) - I haven’t seen RM play well once! Can we say Greece were the best in 04? And Portugal won a Euros despite not winning a game until the final!

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:01

      TheMiller replied:
      Semi-final*

  • Comment posted by Nachmittag, today at 10:57

    Absolute rubbish, its because he will never be in Champions League

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 10:57

    Absolute nonsense, Champions league is THE worlds premier club competition. Don’t believe the Sky hype - just ask Pep which is harder to win!

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 10:56

    Subjective, I personally think the CL is harder because you consistently play teams that aren't scared + won't just sit deep hoping for a rare opportunity to break.

    Most weeks in the PL you can just see opposition get terrified and go in their shells the moment City/Liverpool start to raise their level, and some teams even seemingly turn up in damage limitation mode before a ball's been kicked.

  • Comment posted by Luke_Skywalker, today at 10:56

    Who cares?

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 10:55

    Over to you Stevie G - to play your part in winning the one trophy that so sadly eluded you.

    Up the Villa!
    YNWA

    • Reply posted by AntToeKnee, today at 11:02

      AntToeKnee replied:
      Need to beat Southampton first

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 10:54

    It is absolutely harder to get the PL title. Doing it over 38 games is incredibly hard.......but it becomes pretty easy for City when they can roll out 2x world class players for each position. No other team has that strength and will always drop points when it comes to rotation and injuries etc. I'm amazed Liverpool have run them as close as they have over the last 2 or 3 seasons.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:01

      TheMiller replied:
      “ No other team has that strength and will always drop points when it comes to rotation and injuries etc”

      Have you seen the strength of Chelsea? Liverpool are hardly paupers either - an incredible squad of players. For the front 3 they have Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Origi and Minamino.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport