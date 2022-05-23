Close menu
National League - Play-off Quarter-finals
Notts CountyNotts County1GrimsbyGrimsby Town2

Notts County 1-2 Grimsby Town (AET): Mani Dieseruvwe goal sends Mariners through

Grimsby score
Grimsby scored late in both normal time and extra time to go through

Mani Dieseruvwe's goal deep into extra time clinched Grimsby a 2-1 comeback win at Notts County in their National League play-off eliminator.

Late substitute Dieseruvwe bundled the ball in at the far post in the 119th minute after team-mate Gavan Holohan's equaliser six minutes into second-half added time had cancelled out Ruben Rodrigues' second-half penalty for Notts.

Rodrigues' spot-kick appeared to have won in for the hosts at Meadow Lane, but the Mariners produced a stunning comeback to secure a semi-final tie at Wrexham on Saturday.

Both sides had chances in normal time before Rodrigues coolly converted from the spot in the 73rd minute after Grimsby defender Jordan Cropper had handled.

But Holohan scrambled home a stoppage-time equaliser at the far post and - with the tie appearing to be heading for a shootout - Dieseruvwe, an 87th-minute substitute, got the last touch on a free-kick to send Grimsby through.

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 24Lacey
  • 18Palmer
  • 23Chicksen
  • 2Brindley
  • 26RichardsonSubstituted forKelly-Evansat 113'minutes
  • 6O'BrienBooked at 38minsSubstituted forFrancisat 60'minutes
  • 10RobertsSubstituted forSamat 22'minutes
  • 20RodriguesSubstituted forBruntat 82'minutesBooked at 100mins
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 5Rawlinson
  • 14Francis
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 19Sam
  • 27Brunt

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Crocombe
  • 32CropperSubstituted forDieseruvweat 87'minutes
  • 6WaterfallBooked at 85mins
  • 15CliftonBooked at 43mins
  • 22Amos
  • 26Smith
  • 4Fox
  • 18Esteves Sousa
  • 28HolohanSubstituted forCokeat 109'minutes
  • 10McAteeSubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 81'minutes
  • 29TaylorBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAbrahamsat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pearson
  • 8Coke
  • 9Abrahams
  • 12Dieseruvwe
  • 25Maguire-Drew
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Attendance:
12,023

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Grimsby Town).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Dion Kelly-Evans replaces Jayden Richardson.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Giles Coke replaces Gavan Holohan.

  6. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1.

  7. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1.

  8. Booking

    Zak Brunt (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    First Half Extra Time begins Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1.

  10. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe replaces Jordan Cropper.

  13. Booking

    Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Zak Brunt replaces Rúben Rodrigues.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces John McAtee.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Tristan Abrahams replaces Ryan Taylor.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 0. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) converts the penalty with a.

  18. Booking

    Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Ed Francis replaces Jim O'Brien.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Notts County 0, Grimsby Town 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport443041087384994
2Wrexham442610891464588
3Solihull Moors442512783453887
4Halifax442591062352784
5Notts County4424101081522982
6Grimsby442381368462277
7Chesterfield4420141069511874
8Dag & Red442271580532773
9Boreham Wood441813134940967
10Bromley441813136153867
11Torquay4418121466541266
12Yeovil441514154346-359
13Southend441610184561-1658
14Altrincham441510196269-755
15Woking44165235961-253
16Wealdstone441411195165-1453
17Maidenhead United441312194867-1951
18Barnet441311205989-3050
19Eastleigh441210225274-2246
20Aldershot441110234673-2743
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth44610284088-4828
23Dover44273537101-641
View full National League table

