Match ends, Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Mani Dieseruvwe's goal deep into extra time clinched Grimsby a 2-1 comeback win at Notts County in their National League play-off eliminator.
Late substitute Dieseruvwe bundled the ball in at the far post in the 119th minute after team-mate Gavan Holohan's equaliser six minutes into second-half added time had cancelled out Ruben Rodrigues' second-half penalty for Notts.
Rodrigues' spot-kick appeared to have won in for the hosts at Meadow Lane, but the Mariners produced a stunning comeback to secure a semi-final tie at Wrexham on Saturday.
Both sides had chances in normal time before Rodrigues coolly converted from the spot in the 73rd minute after Grimsby defender Jordan Cropper had handled.
But Holohan scrambled home a stoppage-time equaliser at the far post and - with the tie appearing to be heading for a shootout - Dieseruvwe, an 87th-minute substitute, got the last touch on a free-kick to send Grimsby through.
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Cameron
- 24Lacey
- 18Palmer
- 23Chicksen
- 2Brindley
- 26RichardsonSubstituted forKelly-Evansat 113'minutes
- 6O'BrienBooked at 38minsSubstituted forFrancisat 60'minutes
- 10RobertsSubstituted forSamat 22'minutes
- 20RodriguesSubstituted forBruntat 82'minutesBooked at 100mins
- 9Wootton
Substitutes
- 5Rawlinson
- 14Francis
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 19Sam
- 27Brunt
Grimsby
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Crocombe
- 32CropperSubstituted forDieseruvweat 87'minutes
- 6WaterfallBooked at 85mins
- 15CliftonBooked at 43mins
- 22Amos
- 26Smith
- 4Fox
- 18Esteves Sousa
- 28HolohanSubstituted forCokeat 109'minutes
- 10McAteeSubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 81'minutes
- 29TaylorBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAbrahamsat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pearson
- 8Coke
- 9Abrahams
- 12Dieseruvwe
- 25Maguire-Drew
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
- Attendance:
- 12,023
Second Half Extra Time ends, Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Dion Kelly-Evans replaces Jayden Richardson.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Giles Coke replaces Gavan Holohan.
Second Half Extra Time begins Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1.
Booking
Zak Brunt (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
First Half Extra Time begins Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 1. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe replaces Jordan Cropper.
Booking
Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Zak Brunt replaces Rúben Rodrigues.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces John McAtee.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Tristan Abrahams replaces Ryan Taylor.
Goal! Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 0. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ed Francis replaces Jim O'Brien.
Second Half
Second Half begins Notts County 0, Grimsby Town 0.