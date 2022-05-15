Match ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.
Barcelona secured second place in La Liga despite being held to a goalless draw at Getafe, who guaranteed their top-flight survival.
In a game of few chances, Barcelona had one shot on target through former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.
All of Getafe's on-target efforts came in the first half, as both sides settled for the point they needed for their respective aims.
Barcelona will now play Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup next season.
The draw also extended Barcelona's run of away games without defeat to 15 (won nine, drawn six) - the longest current streak in the division.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 19Yokuslu
- 15Cuenca
- 17OliveraBooked at 87mins
- 11AleñáSubstituted forVillarat 67'minutes
- 18Arambarri
- 20MaksimovicSubstituted forMorris Luísat 81'minutes
- 10ÜnalSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
- 25MayoralSubstituted forRamírezat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 4Álvarez
- 5Morris Luís
- 6Villar
- 8Machín Pérez
- 12Ramírez
- 16Jankto
- 21Iglesias
- 24Rodríguez
- 27Conde
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da Silva
- 22Mingueza
- 15LengletBooked at 35mins
- 31Balde MartínezSubstituted forMármolat 90+1'minutes
- 30Páez
- 5BusquetsBooked at 57mins
- 6Puig Martí
- 19Torres
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 61'minutes
- 9DepaySubstituted forde Jongat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dembélé
- 10Fati Vieira
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 17de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 27Carevic
- 34Sanz
- 41Mármol
- 43Orellana Gómez
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 13,072
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Mika Mármol replaces Balde.
Booking
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
Post update
Attempt missed. Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Florentino replaces Nemanja Maksimovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Enes Ünal.
Post update
Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Memphis Depay because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sandro Ramírez.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Gonzalo Villar replaces Carles Aleñá.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Sandro Ramírez replaces Borja Mayoral.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment