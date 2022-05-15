Close menu
Spanish La Liga
GetafeGetafe0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: Xavi's side held but guarantee second spot in La Liga

Barcelona manager Xavi gives his side some instructions
Xavi is still unbeaten in away La Liga games as Barcelona manager - winning nine matches and drawing five

Barcelona secured second place in La Liga despite being held to a goalless draw at Getafe, who guaranteed their top-flight survival.

In a game of few chances, Barcelona had one shot on target through former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.

All of Getafe's on-target efforts came in the first half, as both sides settled for the point they needed for their respective aims.

Barcelona will now play Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup next season.

The draw also extended Barcelona's run of away games without defeat to 15 (won nine, drawn six) - the longest current streak in the division.

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2Dakonam
  • 19Yokuslu
  • 15Cuenca
  • 17OliveraBooked at 87mins
  • 11AleñáSubstituted forVillarat 67'minutes
  • 18Arambarri
  • 20MaksimovicSubstituted forMorris Luísat 81'minutes
  • 10ÜnalSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
  • 25MayoralSubstituted forRamírezat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 4Álvarez
  • 5Morris Luís
  • 6Villar
  • 8Machín Pérez
  • 12Ramírez
  • 16Jankto
  • 21Iglesias
  • 24Rodríguez
  • 27Conde

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 22Mingueza
  • 15LengletBooked at 35mins
  • 31Balde MartínezSubstituted forMármolat 90+1'minutes
  • 30Páez
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 57mins
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 19Torres
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 61'minutes
  • 9DepaySubstituted forde Jongat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17de Jong
  • 23Umtiti
  • 27Carevic
  • 34Sanz
  • 41Mármol
  • 43Orellana Gómez
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
13,072

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Mika Mármol replaces Balde.

  4. Booking

    Mathías Olivera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Florentino replaces Nemanja Maksimovic.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Enes Ünal.

  10. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Memphis Depay because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sandro Ramírez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Gonzalo Villar replaces Carles Aleñá.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Sandro Ramírez replaces Borja Mayoral.

