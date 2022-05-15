Close menu
Spanish La Liga
CádizCádiz1Real MadridReal Madrid1

Cádiz 1-1 Real Madrid: La Liga champions held at relegation-threatened Cadiz

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alvaro Negredo sees his penalty saved
Cadiz have taken points in three of their last four games against Real Madrid in La Liga

La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a draw away to relegation-threatened Cadiz.

Mariano put the 35-time Spanish champions ahead after five minutes following an excellent run by Rodrygo.

Ruben Sobrino struck a deserved equaliser for Cadiz before half-time.

Alvaro Negredo saw his second-half penalty saved by Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to leave Cadiz outside the relegation places on goal difference heading into the their final fixture.

With one eye on their Champions League final meeting with Liverpool in Paris on Saturday, 28 May, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made six changes and rested key players including Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

The pressure may be off domestically for Real, having clinched the title at the end of April with four games to spare, however that did not stop them thrashing Levante 6-0 in midweek.

They faced a much sterner test on Sunday, however, as a determined Cadiz side fought for their La Liga status.

Ukraine international Lunin, replacing Thibaut Courtois for the visitors, made six saves as the hosts registered 21 attempts at goal.

But Cadiz were unable to add to Sobrino's finish, as Negredo spurned the chance to put his side back in front after being brought down by Lunin - the Real goalkeeper diving to his left to keep out the Spaniard's spot-kick.

Mallorca's 92nd-minute winner against Rayo Vallecano moved them level on 36 points with Cadiz, who know they must equal Mallorca's result next Sunday given their 12-goal superior goal difference.

Real remain 12 points clear at the top after Barcelona were held to a goalless draw at Getafe.

Line-ups

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ledesma
  • 15Akapo MartínezSubstituted forCarcelénat 76'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 23HernándezBooked at 88mins
  • 3Jiménez JarqueBooked at 90mins
  • 22Espino
  • 21SobrinoBooked at 42mins
  • 8Fernández IglesiasSubstituted forMartín-Bejarano Serranoat 72'minutes
  • 4AlcarazBooked at 86mins
  • 11IdrissiSubstituted forLozanoat 87'minutes
  • 25Pérez
  • 18NegredoBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 2Jønsson
  • 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
  • 7Sánchez Ponce
  • 9Lozano
  • 12Alarcón
  • 13Gil
  • 16Torres Ruiz
  • 17Andone
  • 19Arzamendia
  • 20Carcelén
  • 26Flere
  • 32Chust

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 5VallejoSubstituted forCarvajalat 64'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 6NachoBooked at 47mins
  • 17Vázquez
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forCeballosat 64'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 24MarianoSubstituted forLatasaat 82'minutes
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 64'minutesBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 7E Hazard
  • 19Ceballos
  • 23Mendy
  • 25Camavinga
  • 29Latasa
  • 34Gila
  • 40Fuidias
  • 45Piñeiro del Álamo
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
19,643

Match Stats

Home TeamCádizAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home21
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cadiz 1, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Booking

    Fali (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cadiz 1, Real Madrid 1.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Latasa (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Luis Hernández (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Cadiz. Anthony Lozano replaces Oussama Idrissi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Booking

    Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).

  20. Post update

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th May 2022

  • CádizCádiz1Real MadridReal Madrid1
  • GetafeGetafe0BarcelonaBarcelona0
  • Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao2OsasunaOsasuna0
  • Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1SevillaSevilla1
  • Celta VigoCelta Vigo1ElcheElche0
  • LevanteLevante3AlavésAlavés1
  • MallorcaMallorca2Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1
  • Real BetisReal Betis2GranadaGranada0
  • VillarrealVillarreal1Real SociedadReal Sociedad2

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid37267480314985
2Barcelona372110668363273
3Atl Madrid37208963422168
4Sevilla371716452302267
5Real Betis371971162402264
6Real Sociedad37171193935462
7Villarreal3715111161372456
8Ath Bilbao371413104335855
9Osasuna371211143749-1247
10Celta Vigo371210154341246
11Valencia371015124653-745
12Rayo Vallecano37119173746-942
13Espanyol371011164053-1341
14Getafe37815143238-639
15Elche37109183751-1439
16Granada37813164461-1737
17Mallorca3799193463-2936
18Cádiz37715153451-1736
19Levante37711194774-2732
20Alavés3787223164-3331
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories