Match ends, Cadiz 1, Real Madrid 1.
La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a draw away to relegation-threatened Cadiz.
Mariano put the 35-time Spanish champions ahead after five minutes following an excellent run by Rodrygo.
Ruben Sobrino struck a deserved equaliser for Cadiz before half-time.
Alvaro Negredo saw his second-half penalty saved by Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to leave Cadiz outside the relegation places on goal difference heading into the their final fixture.
With one eye on their Champions League final meeting with Liverpool in Paris on Saturday, 28 May, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti made six changes and rested key players including Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.
The pressure may be off domestically for Real, having clinched the title at the end of April with four games to spare, however that did not stop them thrashing Levante 6-0 in midweek.
They faced a much sterner test on Sunday, however, as a determined Cadiz side fought for their La Liga status.
Ukraine international Lunin, replacing Thibaut Courtois for the visitors, made six saves as the hosts registered 21 attempts at goal.
But Cadiz were unable to add to Sobrino's finish, as Negredo spurned the chance to put his side back in front after being brought down by Lunin - the Real goalkeeper diving to his left to keep out the Spaniard's spot-kick.
Mallorca's 92nd-minute winner against Rayo Vallecano moved them level on 36 points with Cadiz, who know they must equal Mallorca's result next Sunday given their 12-goal superior goal difference.
Real remain 12 points clear at the top after Barcelona were held to a goalless draw at Getafe.
Line-ups
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ledesma
- 15Akapo MartínezSubstituted forCarcelénat 76'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 23HernándezBooked at 88mins
- 3Jiménez JarqueBooked at 90mins
- 22Espino
- 21SobrinoBooked at 42mins
- 8Fernández IglesiasSubstituted forMartín-Bejarano Serranoat 72'minutes
- 4AlcarazBooked at 86mins
- 11IdrissiSubstituted forLozanoat 87'minutes
- 25Pérez
- 18NegredoBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 2Jønsson
- 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
- 7Sánchez Ponce
- 9Lozano
- 12Alarcón
- 13Gil
- 16Torres Ruiz
- 17Andone
- 19Arzamendia
- 20Carcelén
- 26Flere
- 32Chust
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 5VallejoSubstituted forCarvajalat 64'minutes
- 3Militão
- 6NachoBooked at 47mins
- 17Vázquez
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forCeballosat 64'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11Asensio
- 24MarianoSubstituted forLatasaat 82'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 64'minutesBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 7E Hazard
- 19Ceballos
- 23Mendy
- 25Camavinga
- 29Latasa
- 34Gila
- 40Fuidias
- 45Piñeiro del Álamo
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 19,643
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Fali (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cadiz 1, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juan Latasa (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jeremías Ledesma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Luis Hernández (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).
Substitution
Substitution, Cadiz. Anthony Lozano replaces Oussama Idrissi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Cadiz).
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.