Inverness Caledonian Thistle hit back to earn a draw in the first leg of the play-off final

St Johnstone and Inverness Caledonian Thistle are all square going into Monday's Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg in Perth.

Reece McAlear scored twice in the second half as Caley Thistle came from 2-0 down to tie the first leg 2-2.

St Johnstone, who finished 11th in the Premiership, are aiming to secure a club record-equalling 14th successive top-flight campaign.

Caley Thistle have been in the second tier since relegation in 2017.

Billy Dodds' side, who finished third in the Championship, have already beaten fourth-top Partick Thistle and runners-up Arbroath - and are aiming to become the first team to come through all three rounds of the play-offs to win promotion.

It looked like their exertions had caught up with them when Callum Davidson's Perth side grabbed control of the first leg after goals from Shaun Rooney and Melker Hallberg inside the first 25 minutes at Caledonian Stadium.

But a change of tactics and personnel made the difference after the break on Friday and striker Austin Samuels may have earned himself a start after making a telling impact as a substitute.

It means Caley Thistle travel to Perth having not lost in seven games, while their hosts have won only once in the same number of matches.

However, Inverness have not won at McDiarmid Park in five visits since a 1-0 success in February 2014

Inverness had started with a back three for the home leg after being forced to do without Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy through suspension, but both defenders are available for the return.

What they said

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon: "We didn't want a draw after being two goals up, but that's football. First 65 minutes, I thought we were brilliant, but now it's halfway, 2-2, all to play for in the second leg. We just need to dust ourselves down.

"If we can put that performance that we had, and just be more clinical, then we should do well. We have another chance to put it to bed and make amends. We need to look at the positives of what we did in the first leg. There are plenty of them."

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Robbie Deas: "We need that bit of luck, but we go into Monday confident we can turn them over. We are on a good run and we never say never.

"We have that attitude throughout the season, come back a lot of times when we looked down and we proved that against a Premiership side. I think we more than deserved to get the result on Friday night, albeit our start was nowhere near good enough."