Paulo Dybala and Juventus last won the Serie A title in the 2019-20 season

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has announced that he will leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Dybala, 28, has scored 115 goals in 291 matches for the Italian side, including 15 in 37 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Argentine joined from Palermo in 2015 for £23.8m and has won 12 trophies, including five league titles.

"Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt, it's hard to imagine, but it will be our last farewell," Dybala said on Twitter. external-link

"It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and with my head held high, knowing that I have given everything for you.

"It is difficult to find the right words to greet you, there are so many years and so many emotions involved, all together...

"I thought we would be together even more years, but fate puts us on different paths. I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal. With you I grew up, I learned, I lived and I dreamed."

Dybala had been linked with a move to Manchester United or Tottenham in the 2019 summer transfer window, but Juventus opted not to sell.

Juventus are guaranteed to finish fourth in Serie A, after a disappointing campaign which has seen them lose seven games and draw nine in the league.