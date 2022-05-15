Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Champions Rangers underlined their dominance of this season's Scottish Women's Premier League by ending their campaign with a 3-1 win over Celtic.

They finish their first title season undefeated in the league, seven points ahead of previous champions Glasgow City, who drew 0-0 with Hibernian.

Glasgow Women clinched promotion to SWPL 1 for the first time after beating Boroughmuir Thistle 3-1.

It increases the number of teams from the city in the top flight to five.

Glasgow Women finish 20 points adrift of champions Dundee United, who thumped Queen's Park 5-1, but more importantly five clear of Sunday's visitors after their final-day showdown.

Speaking on the club's social media channels, manager Craig Joyce said: "We weren't supposed to be here, but we are here - and we went one step further. I'm absolutely delighted."

After a goalless first half, Glasgow went ahead through a Kaitlyn Canavan penalty, Lucy Ronald made it 2-0 - then, after Novoa Torrente replied for Boroughmuir, Mhairi Lyle supplied the winner.

Jane Ross found the net twice for Rangers away to Celtic, the Scotland striker opening the scoring with a fine, low 18-yard drive, with Northern Ireland midfielder Demi Vance adding the second with a superb curling free-kick.

Ross added a near-post header before the break, with third-top hosts Celtic replying with a looping header from defender Caitlin Hayes.

Spartans beat bottom side Hamilton Academical 2-1 with captain Alana Marshall scoring in her 200th appearance for the club - the first since she spoke publicly about her MS diagnosis.

Kat Smart had headed the home side ahead two minutes and her fellow midfielder fired the second before Accies' reply before half time.

That ensured the Edinburgh side finish in sixth, a point ahead of Motherwell, who beat Aberdeen in a 3-2 thriller after Kaela McDonald-Nguah grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

Midfielder Gill Inglis fired Well into an early lead, but two goals from Aberdeen defender Francesca Ogilvie had the visitors 2-1 ahead with 11 minutes remaining.

However, Jemma Hughes diverted in a Katie Rice free-kick before fellow forward Kaela McDonald-Nguah thumped in dramatically from long range.

In the only result that affected league positions, Heart of Midlothian beat Partick Thistle 3-0 to leapfrog them in the table to finish eighth.

Winger Holly Aitchison headed the home side ahead from a second-minute corner, forward Aimee Anderson fired the second after the break and midfielder Maria McAneny slotted the third seven minutes from time.

The women's domestic season finishes on Sunday 29 May, when Celtic face holders Glasgow City in the Scottish Women's Cup final at Tynecastle Park.