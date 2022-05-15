Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds (centre) and Rob McElhenney (right) took Wrexham over in 2020

Wrexham will have to earn promotion from the National League "the hard way", their Hollywood owners say.

Wrexham lost to Dagenham on Sunday but automatic promotion was out of their hands regardless as Stockport County beat Halifax to clinch the title.

If the Welsh side are to end their 14-year absence from the Football League, they must do so via the play-offs.

"What a season for Wrexham," co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds wrote on Twitter after the Dagenham defeat.

"We're gonna have to do this the hard way. Our supporters are second to none and a big part of our success.

"I want to congratulate Stockport County on their promotion. Played their guts out all year."

Co-owner and fellow actor Rob McElhenney also took to Twitter to say: "Guess we wanna do it the hard way.

"We've had an incredible season so far. Let's dust off and go finish it!"

Stockport were 11 points clear of Wrexham less than two months ago but the Reds had clawed their way back to replace the Hatters as leaders on goal difference a week ago.

But County's midweek win over Torquay put Dave Challinor's side in the box seat before Halifax's visit to a delirious Edgeley Park on Sunday.

Wrexham were soundly beaten at Dagenham, where their play-off hopes were ended last year with a final-day draw.

At least this season, however, Wrexham's second-place finish means they still have a possible route to promotion via the play-offs.

They will get a bye to the semi-final, a one-leg tie at home against Notts County or Grimsby Town on 28 May, with the final at West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday, 5 June.

Before then, Wrexham have the FA Trophy final against Bromley at Wembley on Sunday, 22 May.

"Of course we wanted the top spot but the next best thing was second, and that's what we've achieved," said manager Phil Parkinson.

"The lads have shown so much effort, commitment and togetherness throughout the season but today wasn't our day.

"They lads have given absolutely everything, the supporters have given everything.

"It's now time to have a deep breath this week, a bit of reflection on what we need to do, and we'll take that into the trophy final next Sunday."