The Premier League title race, fight for European spots and the relegation battle are all going down to the final week of the season.

There are just 15 games left - with matches on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday before the final day next Sunday.

So who needs what?

The title race

Tuesday: Southampton v Liverpool (19:45 BST)

Sunday: Liverpool v Wolves, Man City v Aston Villa (both 16:00)

Manchester City are still in control of the title race despite Sunday's 2-2 draw at West Ham, and know if they win their remaining game they will be champions for a fourth time in five seasons.

They could win the league on Tuesday if Liverpool lose to Southampton at St Mary's.

Liverpool realistically need to win both their games - and hope Manchester City do not beat Aston Villa on the final day - if they are to win the title and keep their quadruple dream alive.

If the Reds draw either of their games, they would need a seven-goal swing on goal difference to catch City.

"Against this Liverpool you cannot win the league with four games to go," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You have to fight until the end. The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands.

"We won't look at anyone else - we'll just try and win our game. I'm pretty sure the Etihad Stadium will be full and they'll be supporting us."

Asked if he had a message for Southampton on Tuesday, he said: "Beat Liverpool 4-0."

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Champions League race

Monday: Newcastle v Arsenal (20:00)

Thursday: Chelsea v Leicester (20:00)

Sunday: Arsenal v Everton, Chelsea v Watford, Norwich v Spurs (both 16:00)

Arsenal will be in the Champions League - for the first time since 2016-17 - if they beat Newcastle and Everton in their remaining two games.

But if they drop any points, then Spurs - who are fourth after beating Burnley 1-0 on Sunday - just need to beat relegated Norwich on the final day to dine at European football's top table instead.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte said: "A Champions League place is very important in England. It's like getting an important trophy in another league.

"Arsenal play on Monday. At this moment they are two points below us. If they don't win, the ball is in our hands - but at this moment the ball is still in their hands.

"The last game will be very important for us. There is no easy game in England, so we need to go to Norwich to be strong and get three points. We'll see what happens at the end of the season."

Chelsea could yet miss out, but realistically with their goal difference, one point against Leicester or Watford will be enough.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Europa League and Conference League fight

Sunday: Brighton v West Ham, Crystal Palace v Man Utd (both 16:00)

Manchester United and West Ham are both guaranteed European football next season but the question is in which competition.

If Manchester United win at Crystal Palace on the final day they will be in the Europa League and West Ham will be in the Europa Conference League.

But if West Ham beat Brighton and the Red Devils do not win, it will be the other way round.

Hammers boss David Moyes said: "If we could finish sixth, that would be an incredible achievement. Seventh already is, but being sixth would be so good if we can do that. Hopefully next week we will. We're going to try and go for it."

Relegation battle

Thursday: Everton v Crystal Palace (19:45), Aston Villa v Burnley (20:00)

Sunday: Arsenal v Everton, Brentford v Leeds, Burnley v Newcastle (all 16:00)

Two big fixtures on Thursday could go a long way to deciding who goes down from the Premier League, with Everton and Burnley both playing extra games that day.

Everton, Leeds and Burnley are only separated by two points. Burnley are in the relegation zone but, because of their game in hand, Leeds are the team relying on other results.

Frank Lampard's Toffees would have stayed up if they had beaten Brentford on Sunday but they lost 3-2, having led twice. They will be safe if they beat Crystal Palace on Thursday.

"We'll have to give everything again on Thursday," said Lampard. "We'll fight until the end. We'll have to stay very positive because it's in our hands. We go again."

Burnley can move out of the bottom three if they win at Aston Villa on the same night.

Clarets caretaker boss Mike Jackson said: "We know what's in front of us and we only need to get points from them.

"It is very simple - if you try and mask it as something else then you're not being real. It is about trying to win the next game - we won't be looking past that."

But at the very least Burnley and Leeds' battle will go down to the final day when Leeds visit Brentford and Burnley host Newcastle. If the Toffees do not win on Thursday, their trip to Champions League chasers Arsenal on the final day could be very tense, with implications at both ends of the table.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, whose side climbed out of the relegation zone with an injury-time equaliser on Sunday against Brighton, said: "Burnley have a game in hand but the point shifts the pressure a little bit. They have to get a result.

"This is a psychological battle we are in. We need to show up next week and show us at our best. We are ready. We are going to invest everything we have in this last match and see if we can do this."

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.