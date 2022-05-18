Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst vowed to pick up Aaron Ramsey and the other Rangers players following their defeat on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final, Ramsey the only player to miss in the shoot-out. (Record) external-link

Van Bronckhorst "can't complain" with what his Rangers players gave him in Seville. (Sun) external-link

Captain James Tavernier is proud of his team-mates following Rangers' run to the Europa League final. (Herald- subscription required) external-link

Midfielder John Lundstram apologised to the travelling Rangers support for "letting them down". (Record) external-link

Losing a second European final as a Rangers player is a "huge disappointment", says veteran midfielder Steven Davis, who played in the 2008 Uefa Cup final defeat by Zenit St Petersburg. (Express) external-link

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston is targeting a place in Scotland's squad for the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis says he has reached only 70% of his capabilities at Celtic, despite finishing the season as the Scottish Premiership's joint top scorer. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien is attracting interest from several clubs in his native France. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United are close to agreeing a new two-year deal with Lewis Neilson while contract talks with midfielder Ian Harkes are at an advanced stage. (Record) external-link

Midfielder Alan Power is close to agreeing a return to Kilmarnock from St Mirren. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Melker Hallberg believes the Perth side can re-create the spirit of the club's cup double-winning campaign last season as they head into the Scottish Premiership play-off final with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Defender Danny Devine will not feature for Inverness in Friday's first leg after having his appeal against the red card he received in the semi-final with Arbroath rejected. (Courier - subscription required) external-link