Close menu

Dwight Yorke: Ex-Manchester United striker takes first managerial job at Macarthur FC

Last updated on .From the section Australian A-League

Dwight Yorke and Sir Alex Ferguson
Dwight Yorke helped Manchester United to the treble in 1999

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has taken his first managerial job at Australian A-League side Macarthur FC.

The 50-year-old has signed a two-year deal and will replace Ante Milicic.

Macarthur, known as the Bulls, finished the season in seventh and narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

"I am extremely excited in what is my first-ever senior full-time head coaching role to take the reins at Macarthur FC," said Yorke.

"Having played in the inaugural A-League men's season, I have continually followed the competition and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia.

"I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improving the game at all levels. However, of course my primary focus will be with the Bulls, to deliver them success and a style of football that defined me as a player."

Former Trinidad and Tobago international Yorke scored 123 goals in the English top-flight, with playing stints at Aston Villa, Blackburn, Birmingham City and Sunderland as well as United.

He was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's 1999 treble-winning team.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport