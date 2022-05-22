Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, West Ham United 1.
West Ham will have to settle for a place in the Europa Conference League after Brighton came from behind to win at Amex Stadium.
Michail Antonio's blistering strike lit up the game only for a rare goal from Joel Veltman to level matters.
Pascal Gross flashed a shot past Lukasz Fabianski and Danny Welbeck headed home a third in stoppage time.
The win sealed an impressive top-half finish for Brighton after a record-breaking season on the south coast.
Player of the match
LampteyTariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.19
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number16Player nameNobleAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.29
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 4Webster
- 5Dunk
- 20MarchSubstituted forLampteyat 75'minutes
- 8BissoumaSubstituted forMaupayat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 25CaicedoSubstituted forMwepuat 79'minutes
- 3Cucurella
- 13Groß
- 10Mac Allister
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 9Maupay
- 12Mwepu
- 14Lallana
- 17Alzate
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 57Offiah
- 58Ferguson
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5CoufalSubstituted forJohnsonat 81'minutes
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 3Cresswell
- 28SoucekBooked at 42mins
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 8FornalsSubstituted forNobleat 81'minutes
- 10LanziniSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 81'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- 35Randolph
- 40Oko-Flex
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 31,604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, West Ham United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, West Ham United 1. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
Post update
Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Ben Johnson (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
Post update
Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Noble.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Pablo Fornals.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Vladimir Coufal.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, West Ham United 1. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Enock Mwepu replaces Moisés Caicedo.
