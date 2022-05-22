Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joel Veltman scored only his second goal for Brighton

West Ham will have to settle for a place in the Europa Conference League after Brighton came from behind to win at Amex Stadium.

Michail Antonio's blistering strike lit up the game only for a rare goal from Joel Veltman to level matters.

Pascal Gross flashed a shot past Lukasz Fabianski and Danny Welbeck headed home a third in stoppage time.

The win sealed an impressive top-half finish for Brighton after a record-breaking season on the south coast.

