Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3West HamWest Ham United1

Brighton 3-1 West Ham: David Moyes' side must settle for Europa Conference League

By Joe BradshawBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joel Veltman celebrates
Joel Veltman scored only his second goal for Brighton

West Ham will have to settle for a place in the Europa Conference League after Brighton came from behind to win at Amex Stadium.

Michail Antonio's blistering strike lit up the game only for a rare goal from Joel Veltman to level matters.

Pascal Gross flashed a shot past Lukasz Fabianski and Danny Welbeck headed home a third in stoppage time.

The win sealed an impressive top-half finish for Brighton after a record-breaking season on the south coast.

More to follow.

Player of the match

LampteyTariq Lamptey

with an average of 7.82

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.82

  2. Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    7.67

  3. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.97

  4. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.78

  5. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    6.66

  7. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.65

  8. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.56

  9. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.40

  12. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.36

  13. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.35

  14. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.19

West Ham United

  1. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.42

  2. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.38

  3. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.26

  4. Squad number16Player nameNoble
    Average rating

    7.14

  5. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.93

  6. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.88

  7. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.79

  8. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.72

  9. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    6.70

  10. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.68

  11. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.56

  12. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.36

  13. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    5.38

  14. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.29

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 20MarchSubstituted forLampteyat 75'minutes
  • 8BissoumaSubstituted forMaupayat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forMwepuat 79'minutes
  • 3Cucurella
  • 13Groß
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 9Maupay
  • 12Mwepu
  • 14Lallana
  • 17Alzate
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 57Offiah
  • 58Ferguson

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forJohnsonat 81'minutes
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28SoucekBooked at 42mins
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forNobleat 81'minutes
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 81'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
  • 35Randolph
  • 40Oko-Flex
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
31,604

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, West Ham United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, West Ham United 1. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.

  5. Post update

    Marc Cucurella (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Dangerous play by Ben Johnson (West Ham United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Noble.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  14. Post update

    Ben Johnson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Pablo Fornals.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Vladimir Coufal.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, West Ham United 1. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Enock Mwepu replaces Moisés Caicedo.

  • Comment posted by summercoat, today at 18:05

    Gutted about today, but proud of West Ham's season. Going so far in Europe with our little squad, two years after being relegation candidates, is something to be proud of and build on.

    I'm not interested in the skid marks who think that's nothing. Most football fans would understand and agree.

    Well played Brighton, by the way. Really good team, who we may beat before I pop my clogs.

  • Comment posted by hightower, today at 18:03

    Bloody brilliant Brighton! 9th. What a season. Please turn those draws into wins next season! UTA

    • Reply posted by Wiggy83, today at 18:14

      Wiggy83 replied:
      25 years since the last game at the Goldstone and nearly going out of the League. These are the sporting days of our lives for us Seagulls supporters! All credit to everyone at the club, which is run exactly the right way

  • Comment posted by Jeph, today at 18:05

    Graham Porter is a real deal of a coach and he’s doing an amazing job in Brighton .

    • Reply posted by Ricardo Murphy, today at 18:10

      Ricardo Murphy replied:
      Show him the respect he deserves. Spell his name correctly.

  • Comment posted by TheWhisker, today at 18:06

    From a hammers fan, Brighton, what a class act on and off the field, we fluffed our lines but Brighton are no mugs, well played, to the classy spurs fan just on here, you have got a lot to learn about class.

    • Reply posted by GerryJ, today at 18:18

      GerryJ replied:
      Great to see a proper footy fan on here occasionally. For some fans, it's more about the hate than the beauty of the game

  • Comment posted by mum of margaret, today at 18:08

    For us, two seasons in a row qualifying for Europe is excellent progress.

    Disappointed as we held an advantage at half-time to qualify for the Europa League but as always:
    'Up the Hammers!'

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 18:21

      Brian replied:
      Agreed: no idea why so many people have the knives out for Moyes. I can tell you as a Brighton fan I'd be over the moon if we just qualified for a European campaign. Well done to both teams

  • Comment posted by PeeGee, today at 18:05

    Brilliant end to the season from the Albion. Finishing 9th exceeds all our expectations at the start of the season. Let's hope we can fend of the vultures, keep our best players and kick on next term.

    • Reply posted by TheWhisker, today at 18:07

      TheWhisker replied:
      From a hammers fan, well played, fully deserved against us, you have a quality squad there!!!

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 18:03

    Well done Seagulls. A couple more quality players and top eight is possible next season.

  • Comment posted by UBT, today at 18:03

    From a long term Hammers supporter:

    Hopefully Moyes will learn for the capitulations that WHU suffer in the 2nd half of each game...this game and the previous being good examples.

    The Hammers need some new blood to take up some of the pressure that Antonio is under to score goals, plus the defence needs strengthening too...too many points lost with 2nd half goals conceded.

    • Reply posted by whammerhead68, today at 18:15

      whammerhead68 replied:
      Agreed. And do the transfer business early... none of this deadline day BS.

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 18:06

    We didn't miss out on the Europa league with this result. It was the too many poor scores against lower teams earlier in the season. It's been a good year overall with hopefully a lot learnt on how to cope with the weeks with 2 games. Build a good squad, keep Rice and go again. COYI.

    • Reply posted by cobhammer, today at 18:17

      cobhammer replied:
      Spot on. Too many poor results against some poor teams. We have paid a price for a small squad

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 18:03

    Hammer's bogey team. Never beaten Brighton in the prem.

    • Reply posted by TheWhisker, today at 18:09

      TheWhisker replied:
      No, well played, good honest team! COYIs

  • Comment posted by dodgyneeps, today at 18:02

    Well played Seagulls. Deserve the win after a cracking second half. Stev Brown on WHU commnetary said we looiked a little leggy in teh 2nd half - no wonder the games we've played. Need a few good signings this summer. And well Mark Noble - hope to see you back on the coaching staff when the time is right. COYI

  • Comment posted by sherwood, today at 18:08

    Well done Brighton and thank you Graham Potter. Class.

  • Comment posted by abc, today at 18:06

    Spurs fan here, hard luck hammers, would have preferred to see you in Europa league than Man U. Still great season 'though, Moyes has done you proud.

    • Reply posted by mum of margaret, today at 18:13

      mum of margaret replied:
      Shame the other Spurs fans are making bitter comments but good to see a genuine Spurs fan on here. We all have 'em and of course, good luck to you and yours too.

  • Comment posted by Passtheport, today at 18:04

    Hang on to Potter!!

  • Comment posted by skintsally, today at 18:04

    What. A. Season!!! 9th. Absolutely brilliant!

    • Reply posted by mongoose, today at 18:07

      mongoose replied:
      We’ll done , to be honest I thought Brighton wouldn’t last but they have done great, one of those teams you can’t dislike

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 17:59

    9th!!!

  • Comment posted by Rameses Niblick the Third, today at 18:20

    Superb season for Brighton, they are only looking up now.

    West Ham - unlucky but you just didn't seem like you could keep going. Still a good team and good to see a team like WHU knocking on the door of the bigger boys' club.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 18:20

    Brighton's incremental improvement year on year continues and what a journey the West Ham fans have been on this season. I'm sure both clubs will be happy with their season and will look to improve next season.

  • Comment posted by Ricardo Murphy, today at 18:11

    Well done Graham Potter

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 18:22

    Disappointing end to the season, but keep your head up. Hopefully you'll win the Conference League like Roma might have this year, but you will get to travel to beautiful places.. . Cologne is amazing with their big church near the train station, and Firenze, for Fiorentina, embrace the purple they have, because it's always nice there. Unlucky with both the PL and EL, but get some
    squad depth!

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City38296399267393
2Liverpool38288294266892
3Chelsea382111676334374
4Tottenham382251169402971
5Arsenal382231361481369
6Man Utd381610125757058
7West Ham38168146051956
8Leicester381410146259352
9Brighton381215114244-251
10Wolves38156173843-551
11Newcastle381310154462-1849
12Crystal Palace381115125046448
13Brentford38137184856-846
14Aston Villa38136195254-245
15Southampton38913164367-2440