Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion16:00West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton striker Neal Maupay celebrates scoring at the London Stadium
Brighton striker Neal Maupay has scored in his past two games against West Ham, including an overhead kick in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium this season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu returns to the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem ahead of schedule.

Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder remain long-term absentees.

West Ham winger Said Benrahma should be fit after shaking off the ankle injury which has plagued him for the past few weeks.

Issa Diop also has an ankle issue and is likely to join fellow defender Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides have had good seasons, but especially West Ham. David Moyes's side seem to give everyone a good game - with leaders Manchester City another example last weekend.

Brighton are not quite at that level but they are still trying to beat their best-ever league finish, which was 13th in the top-flight in 1981-82. I think they'll do it, too.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's last-ever Premier League predictions.

Iron man - Mark Noble is set to make his 550th and final West Ham appearance, the sixth most in the club's history

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton are unbeaten in all nine Premier League meetings with West Ham, with the last six all ending level (W3, D6).
  • The Hammers have two wins from their 13 games at Brighton in all competitions (D5, L6).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have suffered just one defeat in eight league matches (W4, D3).
  • Albion have lost the final game in three of their four Premier League campaigns, winning the other at Burnley in 2019-20.
  • The Seagulls will finish with a club record Premier League points total, having already surpassed their previous best of 41.
  • Nineteen of Brighton's 48 league points have come at home, with only Watford earning fewer on their own patch.
  • Danny Welbeck has scored four top-flight goals against West Ham.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have won their final Premier League match in four of the past five seasons, drawing the other.
  • The Hammers have failed to win an away game this season against sides currently in the top half of the table (D1, L7).
  • Jarrod Bowen has scored 12 Premier League goals this term, the most by a West Ham player since Marlon Harewood netted 14 in 2005-06.
  • Mark Noble's first West Ham goal came against Brighton in a 3-0 FA Cup victory in January 2007.

