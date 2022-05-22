Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford1LeedsLeeds United2

Brentford 1-2 Leeds United: Leeds stay up with win against Bees

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments182

Leeds United celebrate
Leeds have lost just one of their last six league games against Brentford

Leeds United secured a dramatic added-time victory against nine-man Brentford to secure their Premier League survival.

Jack Harrison's late strike from the edge of the penalty area sealed the win and in the end comfortably avoid the drop by three points as a result of Burnley's defeat by Newcastle.

It seemed Leeds were cruising to safety when Raphinha put them in front with a second-half penalty and Brentford were reduced to 10 men when Kristoffer Ajer had to go off when the hosts had already used their three substitutions.

But Sergi Canos looped in an equaliser two minutes before he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

With a two-man advantage, Leeds controlled the final stages, although it took Harrison's goal to completely relieve the pressure, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier running the entire length of the field to join in the celebrations and manager Jesse Marsch flat on his back in the technical area as he was swept away by the euphoria.

It means Leeds become the first side since Wigan in 2011 to survive after starting the final day in the bottom three.

Leeds escape on memorable day

Although the Leeds players and staff were booed by the Brentford fans for the length of their celebrations after the final whistle, which delayed the home side's planned lap of honour, it was understandable.

With just two points from their last five games, the sense of trepidation among the Leeds fans on their journey south was understandable.

If a reminder was needed of how uncertain this day could be, it came in a two-minute period midway through the opening half.

News of Newcastle's penalty at Turf Moor was filtering into the visiting section, which was starting to crackle with excited noise, when Joe Gelhardt buried a shot into the Brentford net.

The reaction of referee Paul Tierney suggested he felt the goal would not stand and VAR duly ruled it out for offside. At almost exactly the same time, Newcastle converted their spot-kick.

Even after Raphinha had kept his nerve to find the net after he had been chopped down by Brentford keeper David Raya, they still did not allow themselves to believe the escape act was on.

Canos brought them down to earth with his equaliser but was booked for celebration and then followed that up by fouling Raphinha which, in truth, wrecked Brentford's chances of turning the game round.

Leeds' safety was ensured when Harrison drilled home the winner and, to their credit, Leeds' fans remained in the stands as they sang their songs of survival.

More to follow.

Player of the match

RaphinhaRaphinha

with an average of 8.56

Brentford

  1. Squad number21Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    6.34

  2. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    5.71

  3. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    5.49

  4. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    5.44

  5. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    5.36

  6. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    5.32

  7. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.25

  8. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number29Player nameBech Sørensen
    Average rating

    5.18

  10. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.14

  11. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.10

  12. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.08

  13. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    4.69

  14. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    4.28

Leeds United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    8.56

  2. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    8.43

  3. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    8.42

  4. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    8.32

  5. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    8.29

  6. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    8.19

  7. Squad number42Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    8.05

  8. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.96

  9. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    7.93

  10. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    7.73

  11. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    7.73

  12. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    7.64

  13. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    7.36

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1RayaBooked at 55mins
  • 20AjerSubstituted forat 77'minutes
  • 18Jansson
  • 29Bech SørensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 71'minutes
  • 3HenrySubstituted forCanósat 63'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 8JensenSubstituted forDasilvaat 58'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 21Eriksen
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17ToneyBooked at 79mins
  • 11Wissa

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 10Dasilva
  • 15Onyeka
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev
  • 36Stevens
  • 40Fernández
  • 43Young-Coombes

Leeds

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 5Koch
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Cooper
  • 3Firpo
  • 10Raphinha
  • 42GreenwoodSubstituted forKlichat 85'minutes
  • 23PhillipsBooked at 82mins
  • 22Harrison
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 30GelhardtSubstituted forStruijkat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 21Struijk
  • 26Bate
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 43Klich
  • 46Shackleton
  • 63Gray
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 1, Leeds United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Leeds United 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 1, Leeds United 2. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Yoane Wissa.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.

  7. Post update

    Shandon Baptiste (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich replaces Sam Greenwood.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).

  16. Booking

    Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bryan Mbeumo.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

183 comments

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 18:07

    brilliant and now we should do the honourable thing and persist with our demand for an independent investigation of the Everton fair play thing not just bin it because we stayed up

    • Reply posted by portishead paddy, today at 18:11

      portishead paddy replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by paul tapner, today at 18:05

    No Leeds fans on the pitch. Good to see one group who understand that rule

    • Reply posted by James, today at 18:08

      James replied:
      Away. They'd have been on the pitch if it was at Elland Rd. All the other incidents occured by home fans.

  • Comment posted by Paul Cranswick, today at 18:08

    As happy as I am to be a Leeds United fan this evening I do feel terribly sorry for Burnley who fought so hard to retain their place and maybe would have achieved it without the Everton egregious overspend. I hope they manage to force the EPL to act against the Toffees who have blatantly played hard and fast with the FFP rules. MOT

    • Reply posted by mickeyfin, today at 18:15

      mickeyfin replied:
      Agree on that.

      It appears rules are there to be broken as long as you are a 'big' club.

  • Comment posted by Downthelane, today at 18:04

    Well done Leeds. From a Tottenham Fan

  • Comment posted by LittleTom, today at 18:08

    Well done Leeds... From a Liverpool supporter, too long away from the Premier league... You should be in the top flight...

    • Reply posted by TheRawcs, today at 18:13

      TheRawcs replied:
      THANK YOU MATE

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 18:02

    Must admit I hadn't given us a cat in hell's chance today...miracles do happen

    • Reply posted by VoodooMagicMan, today at 18:10

      VoodooMagicMan replied:
      We had some luck, but we were certainly due some!

      MOT

  • Comment posted by stafford, today at 18:05

    Congratulations on staying up. Your style of football deserved it, especially compared to that of Burnley.

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 18:04

    God bless you Leeds United, my heart was struggling at the end but you came through and stayed up. Big changes needed, but for now I'm so delighted.

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 18:03

    Not a Leeds fan, but congrats today and respect to the fans for staying in the stands. Unlike the Mancs.

  • Comment posted by Keefy, today at 18:03

    Fantastic result for Leeds when most of us had them dead & buried. Great to see them back in the Premier League next season as relegation would have torn this team apart .

    • Reply posted by CJS, today at 18:27

      CJS replied:
      I think it was good news when all the pundits wrote us off

  • Comment posted by 19darren89, today at 18:03

    Well done Leeds from a toon fan

    • Reply posted by Paul Cranswick, today at 18:11

      Paul Cranswick replied:
      Thanks to the Toon for upholding the true spirit of the game and putting out their best team at Turf Moor. Kudos to you guys for doing your jobs properly. Eddie Howe has done a superb job for you.

  • Comment posted by Antony Wright , today at 18:08

    Absolutely fantastic....... Now spend some money !!!

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 18:18

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      they will get a bundle from a Raphina sale, so several players to come in and from the youth

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 18:08

    Wow I thought Leeds would struggle to get anything at Brentford. Fair play to you.

    • Reply posted by TheRawcs, today at 18:14

      TheRawcs replied:
      thank you

  • Comment posted by portishead paddy, today at 18:04

    We are lucky. We need the squad strengthening over the summer let's learn the lessons for next season MOT

  • Comment posted by Essextim, today at 18:05

    The right team survived, Leeds play more expansive than Burnley...though always feel a bit sad for a small budget side going down.

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 18:07

    On a train following on text - most nerve wracking train journey since I crossed Yugoslavia when the war broke out MOT

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 18:07

    Great result for Leeds now for the owners to spend a bit on the squad injuries nearly cost the club relagtion

  • Comment posted by Young Mr Grace, today at 18:04

    Congratulation Leeds for getting the job done against a Brentford who has had a fantastic season with a very respectable mid-table finish.

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 18:02

    Well done Leeds, thank you Newcastle, bye bye Burnley #MOT aaaagggghhhhh

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 18:07

    Phew.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City38296399267393
2Liverpool38288294266892
3Chelsea382111676334374
4Tottenham382251169402971
5Arsenal382231361481369
6Man Utd381610125757058
7West Ham38168146051956
8Leicester381410146259352
9Brighton381215114244-251
10Wolves38156173843-551
11Newcastle381310154462-1849
12Crystal Palace381115125046448
13Brentford38137184856-846
14Aston Villa38136195254-245
15Southampton38913164367-2440
16Everton38116214366-2339
17Leeds38911184279-3738
18Burnley38714173453-1935
19Watford3865273477-4323
20Norwich3857262384-6122
View full Premier League table

Top Stories