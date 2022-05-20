Brentford v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has called on his players to "thrive" under the pressure of a must-win game

TEAM NEWS

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka is in contention to make his first appearance since March after recovering from an ankle injury.

Ethan Pinnock, Zanka and Saman Ghoddos will miss the final game of the season.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has said a final decision is yet to be made on whether Patrick Bamford is fit enough to feature.

Robin Koch is available despite being forced off in the draw against Brighton with what looked like a back problem.

Suspended defender Luke Ayling has undergone knee surgery and will miss up to four months.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

To stay up, Leeds know they need a better result than Burnley manage against Newcastle - but I can't see them getting it.

Jesse Marsch's side kept going last time out, and nicked a vital point against Brighton in injury time, but getting anything at all at Brentford is a big ask.

The Bees are in great form and there is no point saying they have got nothing to play for because this is going to be one of the best seasons in their history. Their highest-ever position is fifth in the old First Division, in 1936, and they could still make ninth this year.

The impetus Christian Eriksen has given them since signing in January has just been sensational. You would almost give him player of the year, his impact has been that big.

I just fancy Brentford to get goals on Sunday - far more than I do Leeds, even though they won't lack any effort because they play at 200mph anyway.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's last-ever Premier League predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are unbeaten in 10 home league games against Leeds since a 2-1 loss in August 1950 (W6, D4).

Leeds have lost just one of the past six league meetings (W2, D3), with the reverse fixture in December this season ending in a 2-2 draw.

Brentford

Brentford could become the first team to win the final match of their debut Premier League campaign since Swansea City in 2011-12.

A win in this match would give the Bees 49 points, the highest total by a Premier League debutant since Reading finished eighth on 55 points in 2006-07.

The Bees have won 13 league games this season, the third-best return for a debutant in a 38-game Premier League campaign after Wigan Athletic in 2005-06 (15) and Reading in 2006-07 (16).

The Bees are on a current run of four successive Premier League clean sheets at home.

Yoane Wissa has scored a team-high seven goals from open play this season.

Leeds United

Leeds United must better Burnley's result to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds have been relegated from the top flight on six occasions, including once in the Premier League era in 2003-04.

The Whites have taken only two points from the past 15 available.

They have lost their final match in just one of their 13 Premier League campaigns (W5, D7), although they were relegated after defeat at Chelsea in 2003-04.

Leeds have scored in the first half in just three of their last 15 league games, with 11 of their last 14 league goals coming after half-time.

Their tally of 78 Premier League goals conceded is just one fewer than in their relegation campaign of 2003-04. They have not let in 80 goals in the top flight since 1960.

Six of their seven league goals scored in the 90th minute or later this season have earned them 12 points.

