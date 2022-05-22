Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1Man UtdManchester United0

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd: Wilfried Zaha scores winner in Ralf Rangnick's last game

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha scored the winner against his old club

Manchester United ended the season with their lowest ever Premier League points tally, after being beaten at Crystal Palace in front of new manager Erik ten Hag.

Former United winger Wilfried Zaha scored the winning goal in the first half, latching onto a through ball and turning Diogo Dalot before drilling a low finish into the corner.

United finished the disappointing campaign in sixth place but clinched a Europa League spot despite the loss - as West Ham were beaten by Brighton - while Palace ended the season in a respectable 12th place.

Zaha's goal proved to be enough against a rudderless United side playing in front of Ten Hag, who was in the stands at Selhurst Park. The Dutchman is taking over a team from Ralf Rangnick which is bereft of any leadership or confidence.

The departing Edinson Cavani had a snapshot clawed out by Vicente Guaita and the Spanish keeper also brilliantly tipped over United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri's first-time effort from the edge of the box.

Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp both had low shots kept out by David de Gea, but United's number one could do nothing about Zaha's 37th-minute goal, which nestled into the bottom corner.

Monumental job on Ten Hag's hands

United will be thankful a forgettable 2021-22 campaign has finally come to an end, collecting 58 points - their poorest return in the Premier League era.

They finished last season in second place behind Manchester City, but ended this term four places and 16 points worse off than last year.

Ten Hag left his Ajax job early, but from what he saw from his new players in person for the first time in south London on Sunday, he will know he has a monumental job on his hands.

Reports of infighting between players, leaks to the media and complaining of their training schedule under Rangnick have left the Red Devils squad broken.

There could well be upheaval in the playing department too, with Cavani making his last appearance, Nemanja Matic confirmed as leaving in the summer, and first-teamers Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all out of contract too.

After falling behind, United created few chances, with Bruno Fernandes' form tailing off particularly badly from last season as his side ended up losing their last six away games in the league.

United have also ended with a goal difference of zero - but can take small comfort from qualifying for Europe's secondary competition, which could lead to the Champions League should they go all the way and win it.

More to follow.

Player of the match

EzeEberechi Eze

with an average of 7.47

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    7.47

  2. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    7.44

  3. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.30

  4. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    7.00

  5. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    6.97

  6. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.85

  8. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    6.75

  9. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    6.74

  10. Squad number49Player nameRak-Sakyi
    Average rating

    6.73

  11. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.71

  12. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.71

  13. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    6.69

  14. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.51

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.43

  2. Squad number46Player nameMejbri
    Average rating

    5.04

  3. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    4.79

  4. Squad number75Player nameAlejandro Garnacho
    Average rating

    4.76

  5. Squad number8Player nameMata
    Average rating

    4.56

  6. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    4.43

  7. Squad number47Player nameShoretire
    Average rating

    4.15

  8. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.05

  9. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    3.94

  10. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    3.94

  11. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    3.73

  12. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    3.65

  13. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    3.61

  14. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    2.95

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 2Ward
  • 3Mitchell
  • 12HughesBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMcArthurat 83'minutes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 49Rak-SakyiSubstituted forKouyatéat 67'minutes
  • 23Gallagher
  • 11Zaha
  • 22ÉdouardBooked at 63minsSubstituted forEzeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 14Mateta
  • 18McArthur
  • 20Benteke
  • 34Kelly

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotBooked at 59minsSubstituted forGarnacho Ferreyraat 79'minutes
  • 2LindelöfBooked at 84mins
  • 5Maguire
  • 27Telles
  • 39McTominay
  • 17FredSubstituted forShoretireat 75'minutes
  • 36Elanga
  • 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 90mins
  • 46MejbriBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMataat 62'minutes
  • 21Cavani

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 19Varane
  • 22Heaton
  • 47Shoretire
  • 72Savage
  • 74Fernández
  • 75Garnacho Ferreyra
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away22

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Shola Shoretire (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  6. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Booking

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Juan Mata (Manchester United).

  14. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.

  16. Booking

    Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  18. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Will Hughes.

  20. Post update

    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

202 comments

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 17:59

    Great first season under our new manager, cannot believe we managed to get a plus goal average at last, better football, more goals, younger players, a good cup run, really looking forward to next season !!
    Come on you Palace.

    • Reply posted by Sheff, today at 18:15

      Sheff replied:
      Nice one. Yeah agree with some of the youngsters, but we need the RB position sorted as both Ward and Clyne are not getting any younger (who is?). If only we could buy Gallagher! Need one or two out and one or two in. Hopefully this will bode well for next season

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 17:59

    Well done Crystal Palace, and woeful from Man Utd. Erik ten Hag needs to clean out the club top to bottom, something is rotten at Old Trafford.

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 18:15

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Yeah I was always hopeful for a Brighton Win as I was certain we would produce another clown car performance. Ten Hag has such a massive amount of work to do its probably already doing his head in. First thing he needs to do is hire the biggest ever skip and throw all the rubbish that has impersonated professional footballers all season. This is the worst United team I have ever seen.

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 17:56

    Fraudster Ralf, the supposed 'inventor of football', grabs his bumped up ManU retirement package and heads off to Austria. Anyway, the players are to blame too (apart from maybe De Gea) and I wouldn't have been surprised if we had ended lower down the table this season. Glad it's over!

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 18:03

      dave replied:
      De gea gotta go too. He's not good enough

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 18:02

    Pathetic season from pathetic players ending the way it always would. At least their new boss knows he can safely bin at least half the squad now with no fear of repercussions. If you're a United fan look forward to the break with optimism. Whoever he brings in can't fail to be more professional and worth the shirt than the bluffers and cowards you currently have.

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 18:00

    Absolutely embarrassing Man Utd, 58 points would have got you 11th place last season.

  • Comment posted by OK27, today at 18:00

    A lot of players need to look at themselves in the mirror and recognise they are rubbish.
    Time for a clear out.
    ETH has his work cut out.
    I wish him all the best, for the sake of the club and the fans.

    • Reply posted by Is Fred the next Iniesta, today at 18:15

      Is Fred the next Iniesta replied:
      That’s the problem, most of them were only interested in how they looked in the mirror!!!

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 18:07

    Didn’t deserve 6th place. Worse Manchester United team I’ve ever seen. No fight, no leaders and no characters. Sack that lot of them.

  • Comment posted by Finklestone, today at 18:01

    Ralf leaves Utd as clueless as he arrived. Utd have gone backwards and he gets rewarded with a job as Austrian manager and gets to keep stealing a wage from Utd!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:59

    The Rangnick experiment has been a complete & utter waste of time & effort.

    • Reply posted by Springfowl, today at 18:09

      Springfowl replied:
      No, I don't think so. It now glaringly shows how bad some of the squad are and there's no argument for some of them now.
      Many of them just downed tools before Ralf even walked through the door - I hope he's going to be our equivalent of an axe man and will help Erik remove the dead wood.

  • Comment posted by SirMouseburger, today at 18:02

    It says everything about how poor the standard has been in the premier league (excluding city and Liverpool) that this his awful
    United team has still qualified for the Europa league.

    I hate to say it (as a United fan), but we are fast becoming a mid-table
    club, and if the next few years are not carefully managed and sorted that is what will happen.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 18:05

      wolsey41 replied:
      Happened before in mid 70's we even got relegated only 8 years after winning European Cup

  • Comment posted by SimonK, today at 17:59

    Utd supporter - we’re shxt & we know we are

    • Reply posted by Sheff, today at 18:18

      Sheff replied:
      Always said Utd have some decent and honest supporters. Good luck with ETH. Just ask the club to take some Ex Lax and you'll be fine after that clear out!

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:58

    Scouse helpline 0800 02 12 22 32

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 18:02

      dave replied:
      Thank the lord

  • Comment posted by Nicky Hillman, today at 18:05

    How pathetic United have become.

  • Comment posted by Davy Crochet , today at 18:01

    How Maguire gets selected for all games remains a mystery to me anyway RR please go away never to return again you are no good at all

    • Reply posted by Danny_86, today at 18:26

      Danny_86 replied:
      I feel like ralf was a plant to sabotage man utd lool

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 18:08

    Players are an absolute disgrace to the club.

  • Comment posted by 007, today at 18:00

    lol.

    Pathetic. I feel sorry for the fans. They never deserved such a season.

  • Comment posted by Lee Won Pen, today at 17:57

    Thank god this season is now over, clear out needed at OT over the summer.

    Congrats to City as well

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 18:11

    Finished 35 (THIRTY FIVE) points behind Man City.....
    Utd don't just need a new manager.....

    They need a telescope as well......

  • Comment posted by MANU for my sins, today at 18:09

    Well, thank god that season is finished.

  • Comment posted by rob chewy, today at 18:08

    Worst united team I’ve seen in my lifetime mr Ten Hag you have your work cut out for you my friend.
    At least 10 players need to go and you need to sign at least 5 a CDM top of the list

    • Reply posted by Danny_86, today at 18:28

      Danny_86 replied:
      Oh yes, I've been watching utd since 1991, I'm with you on that one - awful, horrendous and worrying.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City38296399267393
2Liverpool38288294266892
3Chelsea382111676334374
4Tottenham382251169402971
5Arsenal382231361481369
6Man Utd381610125757058
7West Ham38168146051956
8Leicester381410146259352
9Brighton381215114244-251
10Wolves38156173843-551
11Newcastle381310154462-1849
12Crystal Palace381115125046448
13Brentford38137184856-846
14Aston Villa38136195254-245
15