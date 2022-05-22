Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0.
Manchester United ended the season with their lowest ever Premier League points tally, after being beaten at Crystal Palace in front of new manager Erik ten Hag.
Former United winger Wilfried Zaha scored the winning goal in the first half, latching onto a through ball and turning Diogo Dalot before drilling a low finish into the corner.
United finished the disappointing campaign in sixth place but clinched a Europa League spot despite the loss - as West Ham were beaten by Brighton - while Palace ended the season in a respectable 12th place.
Zaha's goal proved to be enough against a rudderless United side playing in front of Ten Hag, who was in the stands at Selhurst Park. The Dutchman is taking over a team from Ralf Rangnick which is bereft of any leadership or confidence.
The departing Edinson Cavani had a snapshot clawed out by Vicente Guaita and the Spanish keeper also brilliantly tipped over United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri's first-time effort from the edge of the box.
Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp both had low shots kept out by David de Gea, but United's number one could do nothing about Zaha's 37th-minute goal, which nestled into the bottom corner.
Monumental job on Ten Hag's hands
United will be thankful a forgettable 2021-22 campaign has finally come to an end, collecting 58 points - their poorest return in the Premier League era.
They finished last season in second place behind Manchester City, but ended this term four places and 16 points worse off than last year.
Ten Hag left his Ajax job early, but from what he saw from his new players in person for the first time in south London on Sunday, he will know he has a monumental job on his hands.
Reports of infighting between players, leaks to the media and complaining of their training schedule under Rangnick have left the Red Devils squad broken.
There could well be upheaval in the playing department too, with Cavani making his last appearance, Nemanja Matic confirmed as leaving in the summer, and first-teamers Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all out of contract too.
After falling behind, United created few chances, with Bruno Fernandes' form tailing off particularly badly from last season as his side ended up losing their last six away games in the league.
United have also ended with a goal difference of zero - but can take small comfort from qualifying for Europe's secondary competition, which could lead to the Champions League should they go all the way and win it.
More to follow.
Player of the match
EzeEberechi Eze
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number49Player nameRak-SakyiAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.51
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number46Player nameMejbriAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number21Player nameCavaniAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number75Player nameAlejandro GarnachoAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number8Player nameMataAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number47Player nameShoretireAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
3.73
- Squad number27Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
2.95
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Guaita
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 2Ward
- 3Mitchell
- 12HughesBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMcArthurat 83'minutes
- 15Schlupp
- 49Rak-SakyiSubstituted forKouyatéat 67'minutes
- 23Gallagher
- 11Zaha
- 22ÉdouardBooked at 63minsSubstituted forEzeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 4Milivojevic
- 8Kouyaté
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 14Mateta
- 18McArthur
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20DalotBooked at 59minsSubstituted forGarnacho Ferreyraat 79'minutes
- 2LindelöfBooked at 84mins
- 5Maguire
- 27Telles
- 39McTominay
- 17FredSubstituted forShoretireat 75'minutes
- 36Elanga
- 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 90mins
- 46MejbriBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMataat 62'minutes
- 21Cavani
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 4Jones
- 8Mata
- 19Varane
- 22Heaton
- 47Shoretire
- 72Savage
- 74Fernández
- 75Garnacho Ferreyra
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away22
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Shola Shoretire (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Foul by Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Mata (Manchester United).
Post update
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
Booking
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
Post update
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Will Hughes.
Post update
Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Come on you Palace.
Time for a clear out.
ETH has his work cut out.
I wish him all the best, for the sake of the club and the fans.
United team has still qualified for the Europa league.
I hate to say it (as a United fan), but we are fast becoming a mid-table
club, and if the next few years are not carefully managed and sorted that is what will happen.
Pathetic. I feel sorry for the fans. They never deserved such a season.
Congrats to City as well
Utd don't just need a new manager.....
They need a telescope as well......
At least 10 players need to go and you need to sign at least 5 a CDM top of the list