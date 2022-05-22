Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal5EvertonEverton1

Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Gunners end season with win but miss out on top four

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli stroked home his sixth goal of the season from the spot

Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification for a sixth successive season despite a comfortable victory over Everton on the final day.

The Gunners needed to beat Frank Lampard's side and hope Tottenham lost at already relegated Norwich, but with Spurs winning 5-0 at Carrow Road theirs was a forlorn task.

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead midway through the first half as Gabriel Martinelli stroked home a penalty after his shot struck Alex Iwobi's arm, with the spot-kick awarded after a video assistant referee check.

Eddie Nketiah nodded in following a corner to extend the hosts' lead on 31 minutes, before substitute Donny van de Beek, in what is likely to be his last game for Everton, side-footed in.

It proved to be a short reprieve as two second-half goals in three minutes ended the game as a contest. Both came from corners as Cedric Soares slotted in, then Gabriel poked in after Everton had initially cleared.

Martin Odegaard added a late fifth as Arsenal finished in fifth place, two points behind Tottenham. Though they missed out on the top four, their fans were at least able to celebrate a return to the Europa League after missing out this season.

Everton's record-equalling 13th away defeat, meanwhile, meant they finished four points clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal celebrate but rue late-season stutter

The Gunners did all they could to try to finish in the top four for the first time since 2016, but the damage had been done in their two previous games - defeats at north London rivals Spurs and resurgent Newcastle.

The second of those losses prompted Granit Xhaka to question his team-mates' character, but they showed an appetite to make up for their performance at St James' Park by putting Everton under pressure from the start.

Buoyed by the home crowd, who booed former Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli on his first Everton start, Odegaard was Arsenal's key orchestrator and had two efforts blocked. Asmir Begovic, who replaced Jordan Pickford in goal, also denied Martinelli.

Everton looked like they had weathered the storm initially, but then former Gunner Iwobi gifted the hosts a penalty.

Martinelli's shot hit the Everton midfielder's arm, and although referee Andre Marriner missed it, once he had checked on the VAR monitor, he reversed his decision.

The goal was Martinelli's sixth of the season, and he had a hand in the second too, flicking on a corner, which Alli had failed to clear, and Nkeitah headed in.

The two-goal lead allowed the hosts to settle, though there were chances for Demarai Gray before Rob Holding allowed the ball to run across him for Van de Beek's first Everton goal since his loan move from Manchester United.

Two goals in three minutes put the match out of Everton's reach, though, and a second-half comeback akin to their heroics against Crystal Palace on Thursday never looked likely, especially when Odegaard grabbed the goal his performance deserved.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the top four, the season can still be seen as progress for Arteta's young side.

Everton poor away form continues

Everton fans will be further relieved their team extended their 68-year stay in the Premier League on Thursday, as their wretched away form continued.

They have secured only one win away from Goodison Park since August, and a much-changed side showed glimpses of attacking threat before Arsenal wrestled back control.

Top scorer Richarlison missed out through injury, while Pickford was rested. Tom Davies also made his first start since November following a knee problem.

For much of the first half, Lampard's side had to retreat to a back five, and although Gray drew a save from Aaron Ramsdale and fired over, they could not deal with Arsenal's superior movement and energy.

But what will disappoint Lampard most was his side conceding three goals from corners, especially with Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite making up the back three.

The visiting supporters were in good spirits until Arsenal took a three-goal lead, but having celebrated their top-flight survival on Thursday, their partying was probably done.

They still found the energy to celebrate, though, when they heard Manchester City had taken a 3-2 lead against Aston Villa, denying Liverpool the title.

Player of the match

Gabriel MartinelliGabriel Martinelli

with an average of 7.43

Arsenal

  Gabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.43

  Lacazette
    Average rating

    7.11

  Ødegaard
    Average rating

    7.04

  Sambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    7.03

  Saka
    Average rating

    6.96

  Nketiah
    Average rating

    6.90

  Pépé
    Average rating

    6.81

  Gabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.58

  Ramsdale
    Average rating

    6.57

  Xhaka
    Average rating

    6.47

  Mohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    6.40

  Cédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.26

  Holding
    Average rating

    6.16

  Nuno Tavares
    Average rating

    6.01

Everton

  Alli
    Average rating

    6.32

  van de Beek
    Average rating

    6.29

  Calvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    5.75

  Gray
    Average rating

    5.50

  Iwobi
    Average rating

    5.37

  Keane
    Average rating

    5.26

  Branthwaite
    Average rating

    5.24

  Holgate
    Average rating

    5.23

  Begovic
    Average rating

    5.17

  Doucouré
    Average rating

    5.17

  Kenny
    Average rating

    5.16

  Davies
    Average rating

    5.13

  Price
    Average rating

    5.02

  Gordon
    Average rating

    4.69

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 20Tavares
  • 25Elneny
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 63'minutes
  • 7SakaSubstituted forPépéat 78'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 35Martinelli
  • 30NketiahSubstituted forLacazetteat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 4White
  • 9Lacazette
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 19Pépé
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 65Oulad M'hand
  • 69Swanson
  • 87Patino

Everton

Formation 5-4-1

  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 2Kenny
  • 11Gray
  • 26DaviesBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPriceat 77'minutes
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forvan de Beekat 37'minutes
  • 36AlliSubstituted forGordonat 67'minutes
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 19Mykolenko
  • 20Tosun
  • 23Coleman
  • 24Gordon
  • 30van de Beek
  • 31Lonergan
  • 60Price
  • 61Dobbin
  • 64Welch
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
60,201

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home26
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 5, Everton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 5, Everton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isaac Price (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  5. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 5, Everton 1. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Nicolas Pépé replaces Bukayo Saka.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Isaac Price replaces Tom Davies.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 18:09

    Another season below the spuds, normal service resumed 👍

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 18:13

      RDW_SW replied:
      Another trophyless season for spuds - normal service resumed

  • Comment posted by Fed Up, today at 18:16

    The frailties of Everton continue to be exposed and unfortunately unless there is significant change within the boardroom, Everton will be lucky to survive in the Premiership next season.

  • Comment posted by bxfsihye, today at 18:10

    At least Gooners will have something to do on those cold Thursday evenings! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by gkm479, today at 18:22

    Happy St Woolwich day, again 🥰

    • Reply posted by ohound52, today at 18:28

      ohound52 replied:
      its not as catchy..dont try to be funny.. you either have or youre bottles. jog on

  • Comment posted by The Iron Duke, today at 18:17

    It’s happened again, it’s happened again, Woolwich Bottling Factory Works Team, it’s happened again………

  • Comment posted by petfenn, today at 18:12

    How’s it feel to finish below Spurs again, Arteta thinking Norwich could beat us 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 18:14

      RDW_SW replied:
      How's it feel not winning anything yet again?

  • Comment posted by porkpie, today at 18:09

    Lol

  • Comment posted by fezza27, today at 18:20

    Even an Iwobi handball couldn’t help you out!
    😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 18:23

    Well done today Arsenal. And as a fan - I'm happy with 5th! I know we could have made 4th or even 3rd if we'd won some very winnable games - and more confidence against Newcastle. But considering how we started the season & the inexperience in our small & young squad - top 4 would have been an overachievement! Well done getting 5th Gunners :)

    • Reply posted by ohound52, today at 18:27

      ohound52 replied:
      correct.

  • Comment posted by silas, today at 18:20

    Woolwich. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by gkm479, today at 18:18

    Enjoy your Thursday nights Woolwich

  • Comment posted by Spurstilidie, today at 18:16

    That’s what you get for dodging playing us , cheats never prosper

    • Reply posted by Isaac, today at 18:24

      Isaac replied:
      Anyone know when Spurs last won a Trophy?

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 18:11

    Despite the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League, I think this young Arsenal side is going places and can look forward to next season with confidence. Much to look forward to!

    • Reply posted by name pending , today at 18:14

      name pending replied:
      We still have some issues to sort out and need some good investment but a decent rebuilding season

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 18:10

    Congratulations for joining the Thursday night club and.....Happy St Woolwich day.

  • Comment posted by zero tolerance, today at 18:23

    No surprise at this scoreline, as Everton are effectively managerless.

  • Comment posted by 51 36 15 6N 0 03 58 5W, today at 18:17

    In a 2 horse race, Arsenal came 5th

  • Comment posted by brookstar, today at 18:16

    Flat track bullies

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 18:13

    Gutted to miss out on top 4 to that lot but the table doesn't lie. Blew it in the Palace, Brighton & Southampton games not v them and Newcastle.

    • Reply posted by The Iron Duke, today at 18:20

      The Iron Duke replied:
      “Not versus them and Newcastle” 😂😂😂 what where you got hammed 3-0 and 2-0 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Diatribe, today at 18:13

    Well played Arsenal from an Everton fan. After all of the exertions recently, both physically and mentally, it's hardly surprising what ensued today. We'll be back next season. I just hope the momentum and pure passion can continue into 2022-2023.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:10

    Arsenal all but had CL football in their grasp.

    COYS

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC