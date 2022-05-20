Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was critical of his side's performance following the 2-0 loss at Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have no new injury concerns as they seek to secure Champions League football, with Rob Holding available following suspension.

Alexandre Lacazette, Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli could all return after starting on the bench in the loss at Newcastle United.

Everton may rotate their squad for a third game in seven days, with Allan, Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey among those in contention to start.

Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are safe after their thrilling comeback from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday, and their fans are probably still getting their breath back now. Some of them might only just be getting home.

It's just as well Everton have got the job done already - I wouldn't exactly be confident about their chances of staying in the Premier League if Frank Lampard's side had to get anything at Emirates Stadium to avoid the drop.

So, the best news for the Toffees is that this result doesn't matter. Arsenal are hardly reliable themselves at the moment but they are at home and, although Everton won at Leicester at the start of May, their record on the road is still very poor indeed.

All of this means I am expecting the Gunners to win - but I don't think they can rescue their hopes of making the top four from here.

Arsenal were outplayed by Newcastle when they lost at St James' Park on Monday but, overall, I don't think it is a question of them lacking quality - they just don't have enough leaders to step up when it matters.

I don't think the Arsenal players will get too much sympathy from their fans, either. The mood at the ground will probably be along the lines of 'you have messed this up, there is no-one else to blame'.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's last-ever Premier League predictions: final-day fixtures

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost their past three Premier League games against Everton, as many as they had in their previous 26 meetings (W16, D7).

The Gunners could lose four successive league fixtures versus Everton for just the second time, and first since 1924.

Everton's Premier League victory at the Emirates last season ended a 24-match winless run at Arsenal. They last won consecutive league visits against the Gunners in 1987.

This is the third time the two clubs have met on the final day of the Premier League season, with the Gunners winning the previous two: 4-3 in 2001-02 and 3-1 in 2016-17.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the past 16 seasons, winning the last 10 in a row (W14, D2).

The Gunners have won 12 successive final-day games at home since a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in 1993.

Arsenal have won a Premier League record 20 matches on the concluding day of the season. Their win ratio of 69% is also the highest of any club.

The Gunners are responsible for 31% of the closing day hat-tricks scored in Premier League history: Freddie Ljungberg in 2002-03, Thierry Henry in 2005-06, Theo Walcott in 2014-15 and Olivier Giroud in 2015-16.

They have lost 10 of 11 league games when conceding the first goal this season. Only Norwich City have lost more often after going behind.

Bukayo Saka has been ever-present in the Premier League in 2021-22. He will be 20 years and 259 days old on the day of this game, which would make him the second youngest player to feature in every match in a season in the competition - emulating Cesc Fabregas in 2006-07.

Everton

Everton's comeback win against Crystal Palace on Thursday guaranteed their Premier League safety.

The Toffees have lost their final league game in four of the past five seasons, drawing the other and conceding at least three goals in each defeat.

They have lost four of their five league outings in London this season, except for a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in December.

However, the Toffees have earned four points from their last two away league matches, double the tally from their previous 14 fixtures on the road.

