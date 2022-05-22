Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool3WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Liverpool 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Reds victory not enough as Man City win title

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments273

Sadio Mane equalised for Liverpool
Sadio Mane scored his 22nd goal of the season

Liverpool's hopes of winning a quadruple were ended on the final day of the Premier League season as a tense victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers proved too little to deny Manchester City the title.

The Reds needed to win and hope Manchester City failed to do so, and the unlikely looked to be happening when Pep Guardiola's side found themselves 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa midway through the second half.

That gave hope to Liverpool, who had been dealt an early blow when Pedro Neto drove in from Raul Jimenez's square ball inside the third minute, Sadio Mane slotting in an equaliser 21 minutes later.

At that stage, Jurgen Klopp's side were set to finish level with City on 90 points, with Pep Guardiola's team top because of their superior goal difference.

Liverpool pushed for a winner that looked like it could seal a 20th league title, Mane having an effort correctly ruled out for offside while Trent Alexander-Arnold saw a long-range effort pushed away.

The second goal finally arrived six minutes before full-time when Mohamed Salah bundled in from close range but by then Manchester City had staged an incredible comeback to lead 3-2.

Andy Robertson added a late third for the Reds but there was no late equaliser at Etihad Stadium as Guardiola's side took their sixth Premier League title. Regardless, Anfield applauded their side's efforts at full-time as they came close to an unlikely title.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.51

  2. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.47

  3. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.35

  4. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.24

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    6.23

  7. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.48

  8. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.58

  9. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    6.48

  10. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    7.20

  11. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.76

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.45

  2. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.21

  3. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    6.85

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number15Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    5.79

  3. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    5.93

  4. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    5.81

  5. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    5.76

  6. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    5.71

  7. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    7.31

  8. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.83

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    5.75

  10. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.12

  11. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    6.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    5.71

  2. Squad number21Player nameRuddy
    Average rating

    5.76

  3. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    5.32

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32MatipBooked at 46mins
  • 5Konaté
  • 26Robertson
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forFirminoat 70'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forMilnerat 45'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forSalahat 58'minutes
  • 10Mané
  • 23Díaz

Substitutes

  • 4van Dijk
  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 11Salah
  • 17Jones
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 62Kelleher
  • 67Elliott

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de SáSubstituted forRuddyat 45'minutes
  • 15Boly
  • 16Coady
  • 24Gomes
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 32DendonckerSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 90'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 7NetoSubstituted forHwang Hee-Chanat 22'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 5Marçal
  • 10Podence
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 14Mosquera
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home29
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Leander Dendoncker.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Matip with a headed pass following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Conor Coady.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Moutinho.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Díaz.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

278 comments

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 18:09

    What a title race. Thanks to both teams before the trolls start.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 18:17

      JM replied:
      Great race. Both teams have been similarly matched against big teams this season; City more consistent against mid/lower table teams, which is how you win leagues (though not Champions Leagues).

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 18:11

    Thank God for that, we would never heard the end of it if Liverpool had won.

    • Reply posted by PaulusKeg, today at 18:17

      PaulusKeg replied:
      Not as bad as salty United fans that will never win a competition against 🤣😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Keefy, today at 18:10

    Well played Liverpool from a genuine Everton fan so close to a possible quadruple. Good luck in the Champions League final & thanks for all the kind comments from the true reds on Thursday night

    • Reply posted by stafford, today at 18:17

      stafford replied:
      Great comment, credit to you. Pleased to Everton stay up after some recent bad luck and dodgy decisions. All the best

  • Comment posted by donners, today at 18:11

    "First is first...second is nowhere "...Bill Shankly....no fist pumps today Klipperty!

    • Reply posted by Big Al, today at 18:16

      Big Al replied:
      Knobus Headus Maximus.

  • Comment posted by PeterW, today at 18:10

    Thank you, Manchester City

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 18:15

      aj replied:
      Grow up troll

  • Comment posted by Sanj, today at 18:11

    LMAO! Now Com'on Madrid!