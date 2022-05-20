Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Divock Origi may make his final Anfield appearance on Sunday - he scored an injury-time winner when Liverpool beat Wolves in December

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes injured trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho will be in the matchday squad, though he stressed no risks would be taken with Salah.

The Merseysiders will also monitor Joe Gomez, who was forced off at Southampton on Tuesday, but Klopp does not believe his injury is serious.

Victory will give the Reds the title if Manchester City don't beat Aston Villa.

Wolves may recall goalkeeper Jose Sa, who was rested against Norwich.

Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool's win at Southampton on Tuesday was such an impressive result after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that won the FA Cup on Saturday.

It was the performance that really stood out for me, because after going a goal behind early on, Liverpool just got better and better. They were completely on top by the end.

The big guns will be back for Liverpool for this game and I just cannot see Wolves being a threat. They seemed to sign off for the season a few weeks back.

A win won't be enough for the Reds to win the title unless Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa, but I don't think the mood will be low at Anfield if they miss out - in fact, there is no chance of that happening.

No-one expects them to win the title, and they will get a brilliant reception on their lap of honour for winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The main thing though is the send off they will get before the Champions League final in Paris the following weekend - everyone knows that is the chance to end a brilliant season on a massive high.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's last-ever Premier League predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the 10 most recent Premier League meetings, keeping eight clean sheets.

Wolves have lost 17 of their past 19 top-flight matches at Anfield, with the exceptions being 1-0 victories in January 1984 and December 2010.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in all six of their final-day fixtures under Jurgen Klopp, winning each of the last five.

The Merseysiders are the only side in the top five European leagues yet to lose a league match in 2022.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 22 league games at Anfield (W17, D5), scoring 53 goals and conceding 10.

If they avoid defeat on Sunday it will be the fifth time they have completed a Premier League season without a single home defeat, matching the record set by Chelsea.

Joel Matip has scored in each of his last two Premier League matches, as many as in his previous 45 appearances combined.

Mohamed Salah has failed to score in 13 of his previous 14 games in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost their final fixture in six of their seven Premier League campaigns, winning the other against Sunderland in 2010.

They are winless in six league matches (D2, L4), their longest such run under Bruno Lage.

The Molineux club have lost eight of their past 13 league games (W3, D2), as many defeats as in their opening 24 league fixtures (W12, D4).

Wolves, who have scored 37 league goals this season, could become just the third team to finish in the top eight of the Premier League despite scoring fewer than 40 times, emulating Fulham in 2008-09 and Burnley in 2017-18.

They have not conceded a first-half goal in 17 Premier League away games since Leicester's Jamie Vardy scored against them on the opening weekend.

