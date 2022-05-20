Burnley v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Callum Wilson (left) scored the only goal when Newcastle beat Burnley in December

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender Matt Lowton is suspended following his red card against Aston Villa on Thursday.

Victory will ensure the Clarets avoid relegation, while they would also stay up if they match or better Leeds' result against Brentford.

Newcastle will continue to monitor Fabian Schar, with the club following concussion protocol following the defender's head injury against Arsenal.

The Magpies will also assess Chris Wood, who is nursing a hip issue.

Ryan Fraser is doubtful because of a minor hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley started playing with freedom when they sacked Sean Dyche and they won a few games that way.

The way they were playing was the way you can do when there is no expectation or pressure on your shoulders, but it was a different story once they gave themselves a chance of staying up.

It was no surprise to see them tighten up again recently, because teams always revert to type. The Clarets are determined - which helped them get a point against Aston Villa on Thursday - but they have gone back to how they were playing previously, which is with an element of fear.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have done a lot of hard work since the turn of the year and had some excellent results.

I'd be surprised if they left Turf Moor empty-handed... so the final relegation place could be in the balance until the very last kick of the campaign.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are vying to win four consecutive top-flight matches against the same opponent for the first time since doing so versus QPR between 2012 and 2014.

Burnley

Burnley have lost their final league game in each of their past five top-flight campaigns.

They have ended a Premier League season with a victory twice before, beating Tottenham in 2010 and Aston Villa in 2015, though they had already been relegated prior to both of those fixtures.

The Clarets have won three of their last four home league matches, as many as they had in their previous 26 at Turf Moor (D11, L12).

Ashley Barnes is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance (all for Burnley). The only other player to reach this milestone for the Clarets is Ben Mee (217 games).

Jack Cork is one shy of 300 Premier League appearances (including matches for Southampton and Swansea).

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won their final league game in six of the past seven seasons, with the exception being a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool in 2019-20.

The Magpies have earned 35 points in 2022 - a total exceeded only by Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

Eddie Howe's side have lost four of their previous five away league matches, only picking up points in April's 3-0 win at Norwich.

Howe has lost six of his nine top-flight games as a manager against former club Burnley, winning the other three. He is the manger to have lost the most Premier League fixtures against the Clarets.

Newcastle have earned 14 points from losing positions this term, a figure bettered only by Liverpool, Brentford and Everton.

