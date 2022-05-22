Match ends, Norwich City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 5.
Tottenham secured Champions League qualification, denying north London rivals Arsenal in the process, with an emphatic victory over already-relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.
Spurs needed just a draw to seal a top-four finish, but ensured victory in stress-free fashion after first-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane quickly dispelled any pre-match nerves among the travelling supporters.
Kulusevski added a third with a brilliant left-footed strike on 64 minutes before Son scored twice to give him a share of the Golden Boot, putting him level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 23 goals apiece.
Spurs finished two points clear of Arsenal, whose victory over Everton ultimately proved inconsequential for European qualification.
Tottenham's return to the Champions League comes after a two-year absence, having participated in the Europa League and Europa Conference League in recent seasons.
Their qualification, helped by a 3-0 win in the north London derby on 12 May, will go down as a good ending to a turbulent season in which Antonio Conte was appointed boss following Nuno Espirito Santo's miserable four-month reign.
Conte's side confirmed their return to Europe's top club competition with minimum fuss as they swept aside a Norwich team already preparing for another season in the Championship.
More to follow.
Player of the match
Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number45Player nameSpringettAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number3Player nameByramAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number19Player nameSørensenAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number30Player nameGiannoulisAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number6Player nameZimmermannAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number7Player nameRuppAverage rating
3.62
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
8.72
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.38
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 3ByramBooked at 15minsSubstituted forZimmermannat 36'minutes
- 5Hanley
- 19Sørensen
- 30Giannoulis
- 10DowellSubstituted forSpringettat 61'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 16NormannBooked at 31mins
- 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRuppat 71'minutes
- 17Rashica
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 7Rupp
- 11Placheta
- 18Tzolis
- 28Gunn
- 40Tomkinson
- 42Gibbs
- 45Springett
- 46Rowe
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forBergwijnat 73'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 30BentancurSubstituted forWinksat 73'minutes
- 19R Sessegnon
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 68'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinBooked at 85mins
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 8Winks
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 27Lucas Moura
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- 45Devine
- 51Craig
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 27,022
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away13
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 5.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).
Booking
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Tony Springett (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 5. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
