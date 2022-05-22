Close menu
Premier League
NorwichNorwich City0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur5

Norwich 0-5 Tottenham: Spurs seal Champions League qualification with comfortable win

By Matt GaultBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments221

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring against Norwich
Son Heung-min's second-half double put him level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot

Tottenham secured Champions League qualification, denying north London rivals Arsenal in the process, with an emphatic victory over already-relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.

Spurs needed just a draw to seal a top-four finish, but ensured victory in stress-free fashion after first-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane quickly dispelled any pre-match nerves among the travelling supporters.

Kulusevski added a third with a brilliant left-footed strike on 64 minutes before Son scored twice to give him a share of the Golden Boot, putting him level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 23 goals apiece.

Spurs finished two points clear of Arsenal, whose victory over Everton ultimately proved inconsequential for European qualification.

Tottenham's return to the Champions League comes after a two-year absence, having participated in the Europa League and Europa Conference League in recent seasons.

Their qualification, helped by a 3-0 win in the north London derby on 12 May, will go down as a good ending to a turbulent season in which Antonio Conte was appointed boss following Nuno Espirito Santo's miserable four-month reign.

Conte's side confirmed their return to Europe's top club competition with minimum fuss as they swept aside a Norwich team already preparing for another season in the Championship.

More to follow.

Player of the match

Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min

with an average of 8.72

Norwich City

  1. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    4.94

  2. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    4.75

  3. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    4.43

  4. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    4.41

  5. Squad number45Player nameSpringett
    Average rating

    4.40

  6. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    4.36

  7. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    4.31

  8. Squad number19Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    4.26

  9. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    4.25

  10. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    4.20

  11. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    4.20

  12. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    4.19

  13. Squad number6Player nameZimmermann
    Average rating

    4.19

  14. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    3.62

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    8.72

  2. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    8.50

  3. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    8.42

  4. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    8.36

  5. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    8.13

  6. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    8.07

  7. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    7.79

  8. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.75

  9. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    7.74

  10. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    7.71

  11. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    7.58

  12. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    7.50

  13. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.67

  14. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.38

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 3ByramBooked at 15minsSubstituted forZimmermannat 36'minutes
  • 5Hanley
  • 19Sørensen
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 10DowellSubstituted forSpringettat 61'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 16NormannBooked at 31mins
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forRuppat 71'minutes
  • 17Rashica
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 11Placheta
  • 18Tzolis
  • 28Gunn
  • 40Tomkinson
  • 42Gibbs
  • 45Springett
  • 46Rowe

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forBergwijnat 73'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forWinksat 73'minutes
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 68'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinBooked at 85mins
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 42White
  • 44Scarlett
  • 45Devine
  • 51Craig
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
27,022

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home0
Away13
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 5.

  3. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).

  7. Post update

    Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

  9. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).

  11. Booking

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).

  13. Post update

    Tony Springett (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  15. Post update

    Max Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur).

  17. Post update

    Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 0, Tottenham Hotspur 5. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

