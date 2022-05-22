Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Son Heung-min's second-half double put him level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot

Tottenham secured Champions League qualification, denying north London rivals Arsenal in the process, with an emphatic victory over already-relegated Norwich at Carrow Road.

Spurs needed just a draw to seal a top-four finish, but ensured victory in stress-free fashion after first-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane quickly dispelled any pre-match nerves among the travelling supporters.

Kulusevski added a third with a brilliant left-footed strike on 64 minutes before Son scored twice to give him a share of the Golden Boot, putting him level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 23 goals apiece.

Spurs finished two points clear of Arsenal, whose victory over Everton ultimately proved inconsequential for European qualification.

Tottenham's return to the Champions League comes after a two-year absence, having participated in the Europa League and Europa Conference League in recent seasons.

Their qualification, helped by a 3-0 win in the north London derby on 12 May, will go down as a good ending to a turbulent season in which Antonio Conte was appointed boss following Nuno Espirito Santo's miserable four-month reign.

Conte's side confirmed their return to Europe's top club competition with minimum fuss as they swept aside a Norwich team already preparing for another season in the Championship.

