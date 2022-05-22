Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City - 2-0 down with 14 minutes left - came back to win

Manchester City staged a stunning late comeback with three goals in five minutes to beat Aston Villa and win the Premier League as their title chances looked to be slipping away amid dramatic scenes at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's needed victory to secure their fourth title in five seasons but were facing the prospect of ending the season empty-handed as goals either side of the interval from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho put Villa 2-0 ahead and in control.

It looked as if Villa manager Steven Gerrard might help his former club Liverpool secure the title - until City turned the game on its ahead in at atmosphere bordering on hysteria.

Ilkay Gundogan, on as a substitute for Bernardo Silva, gave City hope with a far-post header in the 76th minute, and Etihad Stadium was a wall of noise when Rodri drove a low finish past Villa keeper Robin Olsen two minutes later.

The title-winning recovery was complete with nine minutes left as Gundogan once again arrived at the far post to put City in front, the decisive contribution on this nerve-shredding final day.

City did need those three points as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers - with City boss Guardiola overcome with emotion and breaking down in tears at the final whistle.

