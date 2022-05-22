Match ends, Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 2.
Manchester City staged a stunning late comeback with three goals in five minutes to beat Aston Villa and win the Premier League as their title chances looked to be slipping away amid dramatic scenes at Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's needed victory to secure their fourth title in five seasons but were facing the prospect of ending the season empty-handed as goals either side of the interval from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho put Villa 2-0 ahead and in control.
It looked as if Villa manager Steven Gerrard might help his former club Liverpool secure the title - until City turned the game on its ahead in at atmosphere bordering on hysteria.
Ilkay Gundogan, on as a substitute for Bernardo Silva, gave City hope with a far-post header in the 76th minute, and Etihad Stadium was a wall of noise when Rodri drove a low finish past Villa keeper Robin Olsen two minutes later.
The title-winning recovery was complete with nine minutes left as Gundogan once again arrived at the far post to put City in front, the decisive contribution on this nerve-shredding final day.
City did need those three points as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers - with City boss Guardiola overcome with emotion and breaking down in tears at the final whistle.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
5.23
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number11Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
5.74
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameOlsenAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.63
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.40
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 5Stones
- 25FernandinhoSubstituted forZinchenkoat 45'minutes
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 17De Bruyne
- 16Rodri
- 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGündoganat 68'minutes
- 26MahrezSubstituted forSterlingat 56'minutes
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 6Aké
- 7Sterling
- 8Gündogan
- 10Grealish
- 11Zinchenko
- 33Carson
- 80Palmer
- 87McAtee
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 25Olsen
- 2Cash
- 16Chambers
- 5MingsBooked at 49mins
- 27Digne
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J RamseySubstituted forIngsat 83'minutes
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forYoungat 88'minutes
- 23CoutinhoSubstituted forNakambaat 72'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 15Traoré
- 18Young
- 19Nakamba
- 20Ings
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 38Sinisalo
- 45Chrisene
- 47Iroegbunam
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 53,395
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 2.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Matthew Cash.
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Emiliano Buendía.
Booking
Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Jacob Ramsey.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 2. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Aston Villa 2. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Post update
Attempt saved. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
What a title race, neither City or Liverpool deserve to be second. Both sets of fans should be proud of their teams.
What a drama, what a COME BACK and the 3-2 scoreline again.
#4in5
Well done City, hard luck Liverpool.
Streets ahead of the rest.