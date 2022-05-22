Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City3Aston VillaAston Villa2

Man City 3-2 Aston Villa: Pep Guardiola's side win Premier League after amazing fightback

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Man City celebrate their third goal
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice as Manchester City - 2-0 down with 14 minutes left - came back to win

Manchester City staged a stunning late comeback with three goals in five minutes to beat Aston Villa and win the Premier League as their title chances looked to be slipping away amid dramatic scenes at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's needed victory to secure their fourth title in five seasons but were facing the prospect of ending the season empty-handed as goals either side of the interval from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho put Villa 2-0 ahead and in control.

It looked as if Villa manager Steven Gerrard might help his former club Liverpool secure the title - until City turned the game on its ahead in at atmosphere bordering on hysteria.

Ilkay Gundogan, on as a substitute for Bernardo Silva, gave City hope with a far-post header in the 76th minute, and Etihad Stadium was a wall of noise when Rodri drove a low finish past Villa keeper Robin Olsen two minutes later.

The title-winning recovery was complete with nine minutes left as Gundogan once again arrived at the far post to put City in front, the decisive contribution on this nerve-shredding final day.

City did need those three points as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers - with City boss Guardiola overcome with emotion and breaking down in tears at the final whistle.

More to follow.

Follow all the final day action live!

Manchester City

Starting XI

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 5Stones
  • 25FernandinhoSubstituted forZinchenkoat 45'minutes
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGündoganat 68'minutes
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forSterlingat 56'minutes
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 6Aké
  • 7Sterling
  • 8Gündogan
  • 10Grealish
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
  • 87McAtee

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 25Olsen
  • 2Cash
  • 16Chambers
  • 5MingsBooked at 49mins
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forIngsat 83'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forYoungat 88'minutes
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forNakambaat 72'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 20Ings
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 45Chrisene
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
53,395

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home24
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Matthew Cash.

  4. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).

  6. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Ashley Young replaces Emiliano Buendía.

  9. Booking

    Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).

  12. Post update

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 3, Aston Villa 2. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 2, Aston Villa 2. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

