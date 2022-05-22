Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy has now scored seven goals on the final day of Premier League seasons

Leicester secured eighth place in the Premier League with an entertaining final-day victory over Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and two from substitute Ayoze Perez ensured James Ward-Prowse's penalty for Saints was a mere consolation.

The Foxes' opener was tinged with controversy as referee Jon Moss - in his final game before retirement - wrongly awarded the ball to City after a stoppage, rather than Southampton.

Maddison punished Lyanco's error from Kasper Schmeichel's ensuing long clearance to put the hosts ahead with his 18th goal of the season.

Vardy ensured he finished one goal behind Maddison for the season by drilling home his 17th of the campaign inside Alex McCarthy's near post to double the lead.

Ward-Prowse pulled one back from the spot after Youri Tielemans' foul on Stuart Armstrong but Perez steered in crosses from Maddison and Ricardo Pereira to seal the points.

