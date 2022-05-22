Match ends, Leicester City 4, Southampton 1.
Leicester secured eighth place in the Premier League with an entertaining final-day victory over Southampton at the King Power Stadium.
Goals from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and two from substitute Ayoze Perez ensured James Ward-Prowse's penalty for Saints was a mere consolation.
The Foxes' opener was tinged with controversy as referee Jon Moss - in his final game before retirement - wrongly awarded the ball to City after a stoppage, rather than Southampton.
Maddison punished Lyanco's error from Kasper Schmeichel's ensuing long clearance to put the hosts ahead with his 18th goal of the season.
Vardy ensured he finished one goal behind Maddison for the season by drilling home his 17th of the campaign inside Alex McCarthy's near post to double the lead.
Ward-Prowse pulled one back from the spot after Youri Tielemans' foul on Stuart Armstrong but Perez steered in crosses from Maddison and Ricardo Pereira to seal the points.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 27CastagneSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 70'minutes
- 3Fofana
- 6Evans
- 2Justin
- 24Mendy
- 8Tielemans
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forAmarteyat 82'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forPérezat 63'minutes
- 7BarnesSubstituted forLookmanat 77'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 29Daka
- 37Lookman
Southampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McCarthy
- 2Walker-Peters
- 5Stephens
- 4Lyanco
- 22Salisu
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6RomeuBooked at 70minsSubstituted forSmallboneat 90+3'minutes
- 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forDjenepoat 72'minutes
- 17S Armstrong
- 11RedmondSubstituted forLongat 83'minutes
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forAdamsat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Long
- 10Adams
- 13Caballero
- 19Djenepo
- 20Smallbone
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 35Bednarek
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 32,003
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Southampton 1.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 4, Southampton 1. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
Post update
Hand ball by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. William Smallbone replaces Oriol Romeu.
Post update
Offside, Southampton. Jack Stephens tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker-Peters is caught offside.
Post update
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).
Post update
Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Nathan Redmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Daniel Amartey replaces James Maddison.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 3, Southampton 1. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
Post update
Goal! Leicester City 2, Southampton 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Southampton. Stuart Armstrong draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ademola Lookman replaces Harvey Barnes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 2, Southampton 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes following a fast break.
Player of the match
Ayoze PérezAyoze Pérez
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number3Player nameFofanaAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.64
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number5Player nameStephensAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number20Player nameSmallboneAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
3.25
Awful tactics!!
Awful team selection !!
Awful formation !!