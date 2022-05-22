Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City4SouthamptonSouthampton1

Leicester City 4-1 Southampton: Ayoze Perez scores twice as Foxes finish eighth

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments30

Jamie Vardy has now scored seven goals on the final day of Premier League seasons
Leicester secured eighth place in the Premier League with an entertaining final-day victory over Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and two from substitute Ayoze Perez ensured James Ward-Prowse's penalty for Saints was a mere consolation.

The Foxes' opener was tinged with controversy as referee Jon Moss - in his final game before retirement - wrongly awarded the ball to City after a stoppage, rather than Southampton.

Maddison punished Lyanco's error from Kasper Schmeichel's ensuing long clearance to put the hosts ahead with his 18th goal of the season.

Vardy ensured he finished one goal behind Maddison for the season by drilling home his 17th of the campaign inside Alex McCarthy's near post to double the lead.

Ward-Prowse pulled one back from the spot after Youri Tielemans' foul on Stuart Armstrong but Perez steered in crosses from Maddison and Ricardo Pereira to seal the points.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27CastagneSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 70'minutes
  • 3Fofana
  • 6Evans
  • 2Justin
  • 24Mendy
  • 8Tielemans
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forAmarteyat 82'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forPérezat 63'minutes
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forLookmanat 77'minutes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 29Daka
  • 37Lookman

Southampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McCarthy
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 5Stephens
  • 4Lyanco
  • 22Salisu
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuBooked at 70minsSubstituted forSmallboneat 90+3'minutes
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forDjenepoat 72'minutes
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 11RedmondSubstituted forLongat 83'minutes
  • 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forAdamsat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Long
  • 10Adams
  • 13Caballero
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 35Bednarek
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
32,003

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 4, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Southampton 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 4, Southampton 1. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. William Smallbone replaces Oriol Romeu.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Southampton. Jack Stephens tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker-Peters is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).

  11. Post update

    Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Nathan Redmond.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Daniel Amartey replaces James Maddison.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 3, Southampton 1. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Leicester City 2, Southampton 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty Southampton. Stuart Armstrong draws a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ademola Lookman replaces Harvey Barnes.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, Southampton 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes following a fast break.

Player of the match

Ayoze PérezAyoze Pérez

with an average of 8.05

Leicester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameAyoze Pérez
    Average rating

    8.05

  2. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    7.84

  3. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.67

  4. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    7.66

  5. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    7.57

  6. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    7.45

  7. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    7.37

  8. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    7.14

  9. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    7.07

  10. Squad number3Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    7.06

  11. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.99

  12. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.99

  13. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.93

  14. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.67

  15. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.64

Southampton

  1. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.43

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    5.79

  3. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    5.68

  4. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.46

  5. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    5.32

  6. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    5.30

  7. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    5.22

  8. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    5.09

  9. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    4.92

  10. Squad number5Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    4.91

  11. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    4.78

  12. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    4.65

  13. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    4.10

  14. Squad number20Player nameSmallbone
    Average rating

    3.39

  15. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    3.25

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Winstonsmith, today at 18:29

    A good season considering the injuries

  • Comment posted by Munch58, today at 18:28

    "Jamie Vardy has now scored seven goals on the final day of Premier League seasons". Well that's it then as he's off to play in America next season...

  • Comment posted by Fox, today at 18:26

    Dear Brendan. This time, do not buy the Saints defence ok?

  • Comment posted by Perry Taine, today at 18:22

    A final hammering for Saints to round off another poor season but, to look on the bright side, the team has done enough to maintain its Premier League status (for the 23rd time) and fans can look forward to more of the same, next season! At least, two of the best teams in the world will be visiting.......

  • Comment posted by Fox 101, today at 18:21

    Shame it took Brendon 2 seasons to work out that Pérez does better just behind the strikers rather than playing him on the wings...and it might have been his last game.

  • Comment posted by Fox, today at 18:21

    30 points lost after taking the lead this season. At the death, we only needed another 5 or 6 to be in Europe next season. I'll take 8th after an awful journey thisyear

  • Comment posted by robmy, today at 18:17

    Wind Jamie Vardy up and he’s sure to score. Absolute legend.🦊🦊🦊🦊

  • Comment posted by Schadenfreude, today at 18:11

    No easy games in football...apart from Saints !!

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 18:11

    The Saints are going nowhere with this manager. Time for Dyche.

  • Comment posted by Tottenham Hotspur Official, today at 18:10

    Well done Leicester. Strong end to a disappointing season.

  • Comment posted by spud, today at 18:10

    Another load of rubbish from Saints!! Leicester only had 6 shots on target, and scored 4 from them. Has to be a wholesale clear out over the summer, or Championship the next season. I know they don’t get a long break, but extending it by 4 weeks is a bit much.

  • Comment posted by rrrrrrrr, today at 18:10

    Ralph is clueless !!
    Awful tactics!!
    Awful team selection !!
    Awful formation !!

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 18:09

    Good ending in the end for Leicester and looking bright going into next season. Getting the defence tighter must be a future priority.

  • Comment posted by MsA, today at 18:09

    Great win! but what's the penalty for making 4 subs in a game?

    • Reply posted by MsA, today at 18:12

      MsA replied:
      I get it!! Southampton used their concession sub.. so Leicester were allowed an extra sub..

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, today at 18:08

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by AndrewG, today at 18:11

      AndrewG replied:
      The thing is, someone has to keep the lawyers bank balances topped up.

  • Comment posted by sickreferencebro, today at 18:06

    A disappointing season. It seems like Saints are sleepwalking towards relegation. Season by season, we get closer and closer. Before you know it, we'll be on the other side of the line and facing Championship football through no major fault beyond just not keeping up with the pack.

    • Reply posted by Perry Taine, today at 18:25

      Perry Taine replied:
      A disappointing season, yes, but not disastrous. Southampton remain a PL side.

  • Comment posted by Cecil, today at 18:06

    I’ll accept the end to this season if it means the end of Hassenhutl’s reign. If JWP decides to go this summer then we’re screwed

  • Comment posted by The Point Is, today at 18:05

    Thank god we've seen the last of Jon Moss!

  • Comment posted by Storysofar, today at 18:03

    Do it in the Summer SFC or do it in the Championship next season

  • Comment posted by blue boy, today at 18:02

    Good win for the boys. The legend nets again. So ends season 21/22, congratulations Manchester City, commiserations Liverpool, so to to Leeds and Burnley.

    • Reply posted by Bazza84, today at 18:05

      Bazza84 replied:
      Absolutely. Say what you want about MCFC but they are adept at winning the title in thrilling circumstances.

