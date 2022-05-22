Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea2WatfordWatford1

Chelsea 2-1 Watford: Ross Barkley's late header earns Blues final-day victory

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments33

Ross Barkley, Chelsea, Watford
Ross Barkley scored his first goal of the season in second-half added time to earn Chelsea a last-gasp victory

Ross Barkley's late header ensured Chelsea finished the campaign with a narrow victory against already relegated Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Barkley nodded Reece James' cross past Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to earn the Blues all three points - four minutes after Dan Gosling had grabbed a late equaliser for the Hornets.

Kai Havertz converted a low cross from Kenedy - who was making his first Premier League start for the club since May 2017 - to give the Blues the lead early in the first half.

Gosling's header from Adam Masina's delivery appeared to have earned Watford a share of the spoils, but Barkley scored with virtually the last moment of action to deny Roy Hodgson's team.

Antonio Rudiger, making his final appearance for the hosts, was given a warm ovation by Chelsea supporters when he was replaced by Barkley midway through the second half.

The Hornets end the season in 19th place after bottom club Norwich's 5-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur

Big summer ahead for Chelsea

Having secured third place courtesy of Thursday's 1-1 draw at home to Leicester, Tuchel made five changes to his starting line-up against the Hornets, handing Kenedy a long-awaited Premier League return for the club and Saul Niguez his first top-flight start since March.

Ben Chilwell was also on the Chelsea bench for the first time since rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in November.

Kenedy, who played just 15 minutes for the Hornets during a loan spell in 2016-17, was particularly lively early on and set up Havertz's opener with a marvellous low cross into the Germany's forward path.

Mason Mount, Chelsea's top Premier League scorer this season with 11, forced a fine save out of Watford goalkeeper Bachmann as Tuchel's side pushed for a second, before Havertz rattled the crossbar from another Kenedy pass.

Chelsea had Mendy to thank for preserving their slender lead at the beginning of the second half, but there was nothing the Senegal keeper could do to prevent Gosling from nodding Watford level in the final minute of normal time.

There was still time for one final twist however, as Barkley headed in his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign to lift the mood inside Stamford Bridge.

US billionaire Todd Boehly, who is expected to complete his £4.25bn takeover of the Blues later this month, was in attendance to see the club record only their ninth home league win of the season.

With Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to leave in the summer and Spain internationals Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso linked with Barcelona, Tuchel is expecting "open and honest" conversations with prospective new owner Boehly before a big summer for the club.

More to follow.

Player of the match

MountMason Mount

with an average of 8.34

Chelsea

  1. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    8.34

  2. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.32

  3. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    8.18

  4. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    8.11

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    8.10

  6. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    8.09

  7. Squad number18Player nameBarkley
    Average rating

    8.08

  8. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    7.74

  9. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    7.67

  10. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    7.54

  11. Squad number23Player nameKenedy
    Average rating

    7.44

  12. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    7.37

  13. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    7.28

  14. Squad number31Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.88

Watford

  1. Squad number16Player nameGosling
    Average rating

    5.52

  2. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    4.76

  3. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    4.74

  4. Squad number11Player nameMasina
    Average rating

    4.71

  5. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    4.32

  6. Squad number14Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.31

  7. Squad number26Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    4.30

  8. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    4.17

  9. Squad number27Player nameKabasele
    Average rating

    4.14

  10. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    4.13

  11. Squad number22Player nameSamir
    Average rating

    4.09

  12. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    4.07

  13. Squad number39Player nameKayembe
    Average rating

    3.95

  14. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    3.91

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2RüdigerSubstituted forBarkleyat 66'minutes
  • 24James
  • 7Kanté
  • 17Saúl
  • 23KenedySubstituted forSarrat 59'minutes
  • 22Ziyech
  • 19MountSubstituted forChilwellat 89'minutes
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 5Jorginho
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 14Chalobah
  • 18Barkley
  • 21Chilwell
  • 31Sarr

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 27Kabasele
  • 22Samir
  • 14KamaraSubstituted forMasinaat 78'minutes
  • 19Sissoko
  • 39KayembeSubstituted forGoslingat 82'minutes
  • 8Cleverley
  • 7KingSubstituted forHernándezat 72'minutes
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 11Masina
  • 15Cathcart
  • 16Gosling
  • 29Hernández
  • 31Sierralta
  • 34Baah
  • 35Elliot
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
32,089

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Watford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Watford 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malang Sarr with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  5. Post update

    Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 2, Watford 1. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reece James.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell replaces Mason Mount.

  8. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 1, Watford 1. Dan Gosling (Watford) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Masina with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Kiko Femenía tries a through ball, but Cucho Hernández is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Dan Gosling replaces Edo Kayembe.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, today at 18:25

    And Chelsea, soon to be owned by profit-seeking investors in place of your sugar daddy.
    I’m sure you’ve enjoyed the trophies, the great times & stick by your club as you recalibrate back to reality.

  • Comment posted by IBB, today at 18:24

    Big summer and 2022/2023 season ahead. Hope things goes well .

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, today at 18:22

    Phew, dodged the wooden spoon.

  • Comment posted by Dave DLC, today at 18:19

    Thanks Chels for a great season. World club cup winners..... I mean, we'd won all the other cups already!!👍👍

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 18:16

    Come on Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by AndyC, today at 18:16

    Quiet on here. Must admit I had to go laugh at the scousers first as well!

    • Reply posted by Dave DLC, today at 18:21

      Dave DLC replied:
      Me too, how sad (or happy!!) are we? 😄😄

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 18:15

    Well done Chelsea, Well Done to all of the Chelsea faithful that never shirked from the negatives.
    It's without doubt the most trying season since the relegations..

    Bit of a nothing game today,more like a pre-season friendly, so wasn't really expecting an all guns blazing performance..

    The Next few weeks will be crucial for the future of Chelsea FC... To Be Continued..

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 18:12

    A difficult season, Chelsea FC can be proud of how they have coped.
    Still London’s top club.
    Congratulations on all the trophies - mens and womens.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 18:11

    Crap game, crap season now just get the ownership sorted and move on

  • Comment posted by Mrchuffie, today at 18:10

    Chelsea play stodgy, unproductive football. TT might be better of with boring Barcelona where he can have them pass pass pass all day long LOL

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 18:12

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      TT plays Sarri ball - end of

  • Comment posted by Sky beats C4, today at 18:07

    So glad Chillwell got a run out. Never like when a player is out for that long.

  • Comment posted by NSM, today at 18:07

    Farewell disloyal ones, clear out the deadwood and give the kids a chance.

  • Comment posted by RW, today at 18:07

    Sad to lose in the final minutes but sums us up. We deserve to go down. Now please let the owners give Rob Edwards time to rebuild and if he takes us back up, leave him there for the season no matter what. But you know they won't....

  • Comment posted by The Wisdom of Marcus Aurelius, today at 18:06

    Awaiting the influx of scousers … might not show up today

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 18:06

    Farewell Roy and good luck in your retirement which should have happened 5 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:05

    great game with a great atmoshphere between two great wonderful teams. watford we will all miss u in the premier league. the future is bright for us all

  • Comment posted by R812, today at 18:05

    at least the player ratings are more real that another match , why do they still have them they are a joke , worse as many score them at half time

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 18:03

    So pleased for Barkley. An under rated player.

  • Comment posted by TheTroll, today at 18:03

    Chelsea going to be a force reckoned with next season.

    • Reply posted by Mrchuffie, today at 18:08

      Mrchuffie replied:
      Surely you gest

  • Comment posted by jake1234, today at 18:00

    Bye Toni thanks for the memories, say hello to Mbappe for us.....oh sorry, well say hi to Haaland.....oops

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City38296399267393
2Liverpool38288294266892
3Chelsea382111676334374
4Tottenham382251169402971
5Arsenal382231361481369
6Man Utd381610125757058
7West Ham38168146051956
8Leicester381410146259352
9Brighton381215114244-251
10Wolves38156173843-551
11Newcastle381310154462-1849
12Crystal Palace381115125046448
13Brentford38137184856-846
14Aston Villa38136195254-245
15Southampton38913164367-2440
16Everton38116214366-2339
17Leeds38911184279-3738
18Burnley38714173453-1935
19Watford3865273477-4323
20Norwich3857262384-6122
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport