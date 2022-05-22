Match ends, Chelsea 2, Watford 1.
Ross Barkley's late header ensured Chelsea finished the campaign with a narrow victory against already relegated Watford at Stamford Bridge.
Barkley nodded Reece James' cross past Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to earn the Blues all three points - four minutes after Dan Gosling had grabbed a late equaliser for the Hornets.
Kai Havertz converted a low cross from Kenedy - who was making his first Premier League start for the club since May 2017 - to give the Blues the lead early in the first half.
Gosling's header from Adam Masina's delivery appeared to have earned Watford a share of the spoils, but Barkley scored with virtually the last moment of action to deny Roy Hodgson's team.
Antonio Rudiger, making his final appearance for the hosts, was given a warm ovation by Chelsea supporters when he was replaced by Barkley midway through the second half.
The Hornets end the season in 19th place after bottom club Norwich's 5-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur
Big summer ahead for Chelsea
Having secured third place courtesy of Thursday's 1-1 draw at home to Leicester, Tuchel made five changes to his starting line-up against the Hornets, handing Kenedy a long-awaited Premier League return for the club and Saul Niguez his first top-flight start since March.
Ben Chilwell was also on the Chelsea bench for the first time since rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in November.
Kenedy, who played just 15 minutes for the Hornets during a loan spell in 2016-17, was particularly lively early on and set up Havertz's opener with a marvellous low cross into the Germany's forward path.
Mason Mount, Chelsea's top Premier League scorer this season with 11, forced a fine save out of Watford goalkeeper Bachmann as Tuchel's side pushed for a second, before Havertz rattled the crossbar from another Kenedy pass.
Chelsea had Mendy to thank for preserving their slender lead at the beginning of the second half, but there was nothing the Senegal keeper could do to prevent Gosling from nodding Watford level in the final minute of normal time.
There was still time for one final twist however, as Barkley headed in his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign to lift the mood inside Stamford Bridge.
US billionaire Todd Boehly, who is expected to complete his £4.25bn takeover of the Blues later this month, was in attendance to see the club record only their ninth home league win of the season.
With Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to leave in the summer and Spain internationals Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso linked with Barcelona, Tuchel is expecting "open and honest" conversations with prospective new owner Boehly before a big summer for the club.
Player of the match
MountMason Mount
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
8.34
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number18Player nameBarkleyAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number23Player nameKenedyAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number31Player nameSarrAverage rating
6.88
Watford
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameGoslingAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number11Player nameMasinaAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number26Player nameBachmannAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number27Player nameKabaseleAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number12Player nameSemaAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number39Player nameKayembeAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
3.91
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 28Azpilicueta
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2RüdigerSubstituted forBarkleyat 66'minutes
- 24James
- 7Kanté
- 17Saúl
- 23KenedySubstituted forSarrat 59'minutes
- 22Ziyech
- 19MountSubstituted forChilwellat 89'minutes
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 5Jorginho
- 9Lukaku
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 14Chalobah
- 18Barkley
- 21Chilwell
- 31Sarr
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Bachmann
- 21Femenía
- 27Kabasele
- 22Samir
- 14KamaraSubstituted forMasinaat 78'minutes
- 19Sissoko
- 39KayembeSubstituted forGoslingat 82'minutes
- 8Cleverley
- 7KingSubstituted forHernándezat 72'minutes
- 10João Pedro
- 12Sema
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 11Masina
- 15Cathcart
- 16Gosling
- 29Hernández
- 31Sierralta
- 34Baah
- 35Elliot
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 32,089
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Watford 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malang Sarr with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).
Post update
Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Watford 1. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reece James.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ben Chilwell replaces Mason Mount.
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 1, Watford 1. Dan Gosling (Watford) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Masina with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Watford. Kiko Femenía tries a through ball, but Cucho Hernández is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).
Post update
Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Post update
Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
Post update
Moussa Sissoko (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Dan Gosling replaces Edo Kayembe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
I’m sure you’ve enjoyed the trophies, the great times & stick by your club as you recalibrate back to reality.
It's without doubt the most trying season since the relegations..
Bit of a nothing game today,more like a pre-season friendly, so wasn't really expecting an all guns blazing performance..
The Next few weeks will be crucial for the future of Chelsea FC... To Be Continued..
Still London’s top club.
Congratulations on all the trophies - mens and womens.