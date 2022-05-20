Chelsea v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Midfielder Mason Mount opened the scoring in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Watford this season

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is likely to rotate his squad now that third place has been secured.

Defender Malang Sarr and midfielder Saul Niguez could feature along with youngsters Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall.

Watford forward Cucho Hernandez should be available after missing more than month with a hamstring issue.

Tom Cleverley is fit again after a rib injury, while Josh King and Kiko Femenia have both trained this week after a period out with illness.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

For very different reasons, both of these clubs will be glad to see the back of the 2021-22 season.

A return to the Championship awaits Watford, while Chelsea have already secured a top-four finish but will end a turbulent campaign without a trophy.

Neither club really knows what the future holds, either. The Hornets could see a lot of ins and outs over the summer, and the same goes for the Blues squad too.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in seven Premier League home meetings with Watford, winning six and drawing once.

Watford have won just once in their past 19 matches against the Blues in all competitions (D3, L15).

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 11 home games on the last day of the season, winning eight and drawing three.

Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to avoid consecutive final day defeats, something which last happened in 1992 and 1993.

The Blues have dropped points in nine of their last 13 Premier League home games, drawing seven and losing two.

Chelsea's next goal will be their 100th in the top flight under Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James has eight top-flight assists this season, the most by a Chelsea player aged 22 or under since Eden Hazard in 2012-13.

Watford

Watford's only final-day victory in seven Premier League seasons came in 1999-00, their first campaign in the division.

They have suffered 26 defeats this season, the most in a league campaign since they lost 28 times in 1971-72.

The Hornets are winless in 24 Premier League matches against London clubs (D4, L20).

Roy Hodgson has lost on his previous seven visits to Stamford Bridge after winning his first Premier League game at Chelsea with Blackburn Rovers in April 1998.

