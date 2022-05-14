Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he "could not be prouder" of his quadruple-chasing side after they beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup.

The Reds replicated their shootout win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final by triumphing 6-5 on spot-kicks after a goalless 90 minutes and extra time.

"I couldn't be more proud of my boys, the shift they put in, how hard they fought," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"It was an incredible game, a nerve-wracking shootout, my nails are gone."

Klopp, 54, became the first German manager ever to lift the FA Cup after edging out compatriot Thomas Tuchel in a Wembley final for the second time in less than three months.

As in February's final, the shootout went to sudden death with Alisson's save from Mason Mount handing Liverpool the advantage before Konstantinos Tsimikas slotted home the winning penalty.

"It was intense - Chelsea would have deserved it exactly the same way we did, just like in the Carabao Cup - that's how small the margins are," added Klopp.

"Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today."

