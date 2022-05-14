Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Lee Johnson has agreed terms to become Hibernian manager but Jon Dahl Tomasson is also under consideration to replace Shaun Maloney. (Record) external-link

Hibs must learn from their difficult season, says long-serving Lewis Stevenson. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Callum McGregor says he knew Celtic "had recruited winners" after celebrating his first Scottish Premiership title as club captain. (Sun) external-link

James Forrest is determined to become a key player in Ange Postecoglou's Celtic team next year after agreeing a new contract. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was not drawn on his future after Celtic's season-ending 6-0 win over Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack believes being fit for Wednesday's Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt makes up for missing out on last year's European Championships with Scotland. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers forward Kenny Miller tips Aaron Ramsey to start for Rangers against the German side in Seville. (Record) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt fielded a strong XI in their final Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday, the match finishing 2-2. (Sun) external-link

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday rubbishes suggestions he will have split loyalties in Saturday's Scottish Cup final with former club Rangers. (Record) external-link

Peter Haring and Ellis Simms should be fit to make Hearts' team at Hampden, says manager Robbie Neilson, but the club will need to assess Liam Boyce. All three players picked up knocks in Saturday's league defeat by Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Neilson is hopeful Boyce will be fit for the final. (Express) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay calls for an end to pyrotechnics at matches after flares interrupted Saturday's defeat by Dundee United. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Mackay says pyrotechnics at games are putting lives at risk. (Courier - subscription required) external-link