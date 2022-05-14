Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Johnson, Celtic, McGregor, Rangers, Jack, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Lee Johnson has agreed terms to become Hibernian manager but Jon Dahl Tomasson is also under consideration to replace Shaun Maloney. (Record)
Hibs must learn from their difficult season, says long-serving Lewis Stevenson. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Callum McGregor says he knew Celtic "had recruited winners" after celebrating his first Scottish Premiership title as club captain. (Sun)
James Forrest is determined to become a key player in Ange Postecoglou's Celtic team next year after agreeing a new contract. (Herald - subscription required)
On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was not drawn on his future after Celtic's season-ending 6-0 win over Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack believes being fit for Wednesday's Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt makes up for missing out on last year's European Championships with Scotland. (Sun)
Former Rangers forward Kenny Miller tips Aaron Ramsey to start for Rangers against the German side in Seville. (Record)
Eintracht Frankfurt fielded a strong XI in their final Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday, the match finishing 2-2. (Sun)
Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday rubbishes suggestions he will have split loyalties in Saturday's Scottish Cup final with former club Rangers. (Record)
Peter Haring and Ellis Simms should be fit to make Hearts' team at Hampden, says manager Robbie Neilson, but the club will need to assess Liam Boyce. All three players picked up knocks in Saturday's league defeat by Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Neilson is hopeful Boyce will be fit for the final. (Express)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay calls for an end to pyrotechnics at matches after flares interrupted Saturday's defeat by Dundee United. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Mackay says pyrotechnics at games are putting lives at risk. (Courier - subscription required)