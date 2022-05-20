Last updated on .From the section League One

Sunderland's players have showed they can pick up crucial late goal's, such as Patrick Roberts' strike in their semi-final win over Sheffield Wednesday

Boss Alex Neil says Sunderland must be in the right frame of mind for Saturday's League One play-off final against Wycombe, if they are to end a four-year stay in League One.

The Black Cats are favourites for the tie, having gone unbeaten for 15 games and not tasted defeat since February.

However, they have lost in each of their three previous play-off finals.

"I don't want to be in League One but you have to earn the right [to be promoted]," Neil said.

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: "We need to focus on this and what we need to do.

"In terms of where we are, it would be a huge disappointment if we weren't successful."

Only in 1990 - when Swindon were demoted for financial irregularities despite winning the final - has a Sunderland team gone up via the knock-out route.

Their 1998 defeat by Charlton at Wembley came on penalties after a 4-4 thriller, with local lad Micky Gray missing the crucial spot-kick, while Patrick Bauer's last-minute winner helped the same opposition come out on top against the Black Cats 30 years later.

Lee Johnson led the Wearsiders to the semi-finals last season where Lincoln ended their progress, and had taken them to within two points of top spot when he was sacked in late January.

The subsequent run of form under Neil has all the hallmarks of the teams he built at Hamilton and Norwich - both promoted under his tutelage - in that they have shown an ability to fight back.

They came from behind to beat Fleetwood, while late goals earned points against Oxford and Shrewsbury as well as play-off semi-final progress against Sheffield Wednesday.

"I think those good habits are very helpful and useful for any team," Neil added.

"I don't want us to concede the first goal obviously but if we did I wouldn't panic."

'No fear' the phrase for Ainsworth and Wycombe

Ryan Tafazoli celebrates his goal for Wycombe that proved key in the aggregate win over MK Dons

Despite being in the Championship as recently as last season, Wycombe are underdogs to an extent for the trip to Wembley - something boss Gareth Ainsworth relishes.

The disappointment of going down last term - in particular given Derby's later points deduction and the off-field wrangles between the Chairboys and the Rams - might have been a distraction.

But Ainsworth's side has continued to plough away in the third tier and their 2-1 aggregate triumph over MK Dons in the semi-final highlighted their potential danger for Sunderland in the final.

"I'm a real positive person and I think if you say things enough, or you fear things enough, they'll happen," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"So don't fear anything. Don't be thinking about what might go wrong. That's not in my remit - it's all about what could go right.

"The message to my players is to just totally focus on what could go right. If you visualise something enough times, I think they happen.

"In my life I've wanted something so bad, visualised it, repeated it, and it happens."

TEAM NEWS

Sunderland boss Neil says he has a good idea of who will feature in Saturday's game, but will not name his side until the day.

Wycombe manager Ainsworth has a fully fit squad to choose from at Wembley.

Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, 40, will be among the Chairboys' substitutes for his final match before retiring from playing.