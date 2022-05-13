Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Ronan Hale secures European football for Larne in breathless encounter at The Oval

Four goals from substitute Ronan Hale helped Larne recover from 2-0 down to defeat Glentoran 4-2 after extra time in a dramatic NIFL play-off final.

Hale struck in the 74th, 82nd, 99th and 121st minutes to break Glens' hearts.

Patrick McClean's 74th-minute red card was a big moment with Hale netting the rebound following his own penalty.

His second penalty eight minutes later levelled the game after Jay Donnelly had doubled Glentoran's lead on 50 following Conor McMenamin's early goal.

Larne's victory at the Oval was sealed in truly astonishing fashion as Hale thumped his fourth goal from all of 80 yards to the empty Glentoran net after home keeper Aaron McCarey had gone upfield for a corner with the home side desperately chasing an equalised which would have ensured a penalty shootout.

The Glens will wonder how they lost after appearing in complete control at 2-0 until McClean's red carding for pulling McDaid's jersey in the box and Hale's subsequent close-range finish after Aaron McCarey had saved his penalty, gave Larne a lifeline.

Glentoran looked certain winners when Conor McMenamin's early goal was followed by Jay Donnelly netting in the 50th minute

Glentoran's player of the season McMenamin opened the scoring for the home side in the ninth minute, rising highest at the back post to head powerfully past Rohan Ferguson from a narrow angle for his 22nd goal of the season.

Donnelly doubled the Glens' advantage five minutes into the second half, guiding the ball past the Larne keeper after being put in by a slide rule pass from Shay McCartan.

Mick McDermott's side were well on top at this stage but Kofi Balmer fired a warning shot for the visitors when he struck the post with a well struck volley on the hour mark.

The game turned on its head in the 74th minute when Larne were awarded the first of two penalties.

Larne's first spot-kick came seconds after the Glens claimed they should have had one of their own in the opposite box when the influential Donnelly ended up on the turf after a mazy run.

Glentoran defender McClean was adjudged to have fouled McDaid inside the penalty area, referee Raymond Crangle pointing to the spot and showing McClean the red card.

Hale, who had replaced Andrew Scott in the 53rd minute, saw his initial effort well saved low to his right by McCarey but the striker reacted quickest to squeeze the rebound into the back of the net.

Patrick McClean's sending off by Raymond Crangle after he conceded a penalty proved a big turning point and Glens keeper Aaron McCarey's foul on David McDaid resulted in Larne's equaliser

Incredibly, Larne were awarded a second spot-kick with seven minutes remaining when McCarey rushed from his goal to bundle McDaid over in the box.

Again, Hale took responsibility and this time he rifled the ball low to the left corner of the net to level the game at 2-2.

Sub' John Herron had a great chance to win the game at the death for Larne but McCarey saved to send the game into extra-time.

Hale's hat-trick came in the 99th minute as, after in slow motion, his low curling spun it way into corner of the net to spark wild scenes of celebration among the away supporters.

Larne had other chances, too, McDaid forcing McCarey into a fine save at his near post in the 108th minute as the extra man told in the closing stages.

But the final word went to that man Hale who eased any nerves in the visitors' camp with an incredible solo effort with virtually the last kick of the game from deep inside his own half.

It was an outrageous end to an incredible game as Larne's comeback victory secured a Europa Conference League place which should earn them at least £200,000.

A chorus of boos rang out from the home stand on the final whistle in contrast to the joyous scenes in the away end as both clubs come to terms with an unforgettable evening.

Glentoran: McCarey, Kane (c), Burns, McCartan (Clucas 62), Marshall, J. Donnelly, R. Donnelly (Crowe 76), McClean, McMenamin (Plum 62), Powers (O'Cnnor 102), Cole.

Subs: Bigirimana, Clucas, O'Connor, Crowe, Cushnie, Plum, Glendinning.

Larne: Ferguson, Balmer, Kelly, Sule (Herron 45), (Herron, Mitchell 112), Randall, Doherty (Jarvis 70), Scott (Hale 53), Lynch (Hughes 45), Bolger, Bonis (McDaid 19), Cosgrove (c).

Subs: Devlin, Herron, Hale, McDaid, Mitchell, Hughes, Jarvis.

Referee: Raymond Crangle