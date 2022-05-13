Last updated on .From the section Irish

Danny Mandroiu scored a second-half winnger at Tallaght

Danny Mandroiu's second-half strike stretched Shamrock Rovers' lead at the top of the League of Ireland as Derry City fell to a 1-0 defeat at Tallaght.

Jamie McGonigle went closest for the Candystripes as they nothing to show for their domination of the first half.

They suffered a stinging setback on 79 minutes when Andy Lyons forced Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher into a save with Mandroiu on hand to tap home.

Rovers are now four points clear of Derry in second place.

Derry had managed just two wins in six matches before tonight's game but have taken at least four more points on the road than any other team in the league with 17.

Despite being without the influential Cameron McJannet and Patrick McEleney they were much the stronger of the two sides in the first half.

After 20 minutes they outnumbered the Rovers defence but McGonigle's firm pass was miscontrolled by Matty Smith inside the area and a relieved Alan Mannus pounced on the loose ball.

Moments later a delightful delivery from Brandon Kavanagh was met by the Soccer Writers' Player of the Month McGonigle at the back post but somehow Mannus scampered across his line to bat the ball away.

Richie Towell tried his luck from distance for the hosts while Rory Gaffney dragged his effort wide on the turn from the edge of the area with Rovers failing to manufacture a meaningful chance in the first half.

Rovers make second-half breakthrough

Joe Thomson had two great chances to put the Foylesiders ahead in the second period as the visitors tried to claim their first victory at the south Dublin venue since 2017.

Meanwhile, Graham Burke, who scored a hat-trick off the bench for the Hoops on Monday night, fired just past the post.

The home side headed into this top of the table clash with manager Stephen Bradley recently turning down an offer from English club Lincoln and they look intent on clinching a third successive title.

Substitute Mandroiu was alive in the area to turn the ball home after Andy Lyons had swanned inside and forced Maher into a smart stop low down to his left.

City pushed for an equaliser but failed to carve out the quality of chances they had created before going behind and were left to rue their missed opportunities.

Cameron Dummigan's looping header came down off the top of the crossbar as Rovers picked up their eighth home win in nine matches to increase their lead at the summit.