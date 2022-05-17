|Europa League final: Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers
|Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville Date: Wednesday, 18 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Listen to live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app
Rangers' bid to clinch the Europa League has been given a huge boost with the return of striker Kemar Roofe.
The 29-year-old has not played since injuring a knee in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic last month.
But manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may well call upon the man with 17 goals this term for the showpiece against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on Wednesday night.
"He is important and I am happy for him," said the Rangers boss.
"He is there and ready to play a part."
The return of the Jamaica international will offer an out-and-out striking option which Van Bronckhorst was short of in both legs of their semi-final against RB Leipzig.
In Germany Rangers struggled for creativity before bringing the tie home at a raucous Ibrox the following week in extra time.
James Tavernier kicked things off that night with a goal which means he is currently the Europa League's top marksman.
Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada is two behind, and the Rangers captain is hopeful he will have a double celebration inside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
"I would like to finish this competition lifting the trophy and as the top scorer, but my main priority is keeping a clean sheet tomorrow night," said the Englishman.
"I wouldn't be here without the great team behind us, it means the world to me.
"We all want to make history and bring that trophy home. We will leave everything on the pitch."
Match stats
- This will be the third major European final held in Seville. Steaua Bucuresti beat Barcelona on penalties in the 1986 European Cup at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and Porto defeated Celtic in the 2003 Uefa Cup at Estadio La Cartuja.
- This is Eintracht's third European final. They lost in the 1960 European Cup against Real Madrid at Hampden before beating Borussia Monchengladbach to lift the 1980 Uefa Cup.
- Rangers are the first Scottish club to reach a final since they did so themselves in the Uefa Cup in 2008. They have now reached five finals, which is as many as every other Scottish side combined.
- These sides have played each other twice, with Eintracht winning the 1960 European Cup semi-final 12-4 on aggregate.
- Rangers lost their first two Europa League group games this season against Lyon and Sparta Prague without scoring. They have become the first team in competition history to reach the final after doing so.
- Eintracht are unbeaten in the Europa League this season, and could become only the third side to win the competition without being losing a game, after Chelsea in 2018-19 and Villarreal in 2020-21.
- Rangers have already eliminated two German clubs in Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Should they lift the trophy, they will become the first team to eliminate three clubs from a single nation in one season.
- Rangers have played 14 matches in Spain and have won only once (D3 L10). That was the only other time they have played as a neutral side, defeating Dinamo Moscow in the 1972 Cup Winners' Cup final. Eintracht have played six matches in Spain and are unbeaten in their last five.
- Van Bronckhorst could become the first Dutch manager to claim the trophy since Dick Advocaat, whose Zenit St Petersburg side beat Rangers in 2008.
- Right-back James Tavernier is the top scorer in the competition, with his seven goals the most ever by a Rangers player in a single European campaign. Daichi Kamada is Eintracht's top scorer in with five.