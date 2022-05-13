Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

David McGoldrick became a popular figure among Sheffield United fans

David McGoldrick has been released by Sheffield United along with Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman.

Their contracts expire this summer and they have been told they will not be offered new deals.

Jack Robinson has triggered a one-year contract extension and the Championship club have taken up an option to extend Ben Osborn's contract for another year.

Meanwhile, Chris Basham has agreed a two-year deal at Bramall Lane.

The Blades say they are also in discussions with other players.

Billy Sharp, 36, recently signed a contract extension, but fellow striker McGoldrick, 34, is leaving after four years at the Yorkshire club, during which he became a fans' favourite.

McGoldrick helped United win promotion in 2019 and played a key role as they finished ninth in the Premier League the following season.

French forward Mousset, 26, was signed in July 2019 from Bournemouth for a club record £10m but started just 17 league matches.

Midfielder Freeman, 30, started just four after arriving from QPR the same summer.