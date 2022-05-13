Last updated on .From the section Irish

The fine and charge are believed to relate to the transfer of Kerry Beattie to Glasgow City earlier this year

Glentoran have been fined £5,000 by the Irish FA and the club's ex-chairman Stephen Henderson charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

Both the fine and charge can be challenged under the rules of the Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee.

Henderson has been charged with breaching article 17 of the Irish FA's articles of association.

