Ebou Adams: Cardiff City sign midfielder from Forest Green Rovers

Ebou Adams on the attack
Ebou Adams helped Forest Green Rovers reach League One as League Two champions

Cardiff City have signed midfielder Ebou Adams on a three-year deal with his contract at Forest Green Rovers due to end on 1 July.

The 26-year-old Gambia international is the Bluebirds' first summer signing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"Hopefully I can be part of the team that takes Cardiff City back to where they belong," said Adams.

"I'm an all-round midfielder. The fans can expect 110% from me and for me to play with a smile on my face."

Cardiff boss Steve Morison said: "Ebou's going to bring athleticism and energy. He's really good on the ball. He's been a top, top player for Forest Green for a number of years.

"I said I was going to change the dynamic of the group. I wanted to change what you see from the players characteristic wise and he fits the bill.

"It is the right time for him to step up to the Championship. It's a big step for him, but he's buzzing, we're buzzing and we're looking forward to seeing him out there.

"We're really pleased to get it over the line."

Adams added: "I spoke to the manager and I was delighted with his plans, and I just wanted to be involved. We spoke about the style of football we would be playing, and it is a style I really like."

