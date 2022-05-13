Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Adam May has played 96 games in two seasons at Cambridge, scoring nine goals

Cambridge United midfielder Adam May has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 24-year-old, signed from Portsmouth in 2020, made 50 appearances during the 2021-22 season, scoring six goals.

"His ability to play in different systems and roles in midfield gives us flexibility and competitiveness," said head coach Mark Bonner.

Greg Taylor, Harrison Dunk and Will Mannion have also agreed new deals since the end of Cambridge's season.

"It has been a brilliant two years and I am looking forward to trying to make the next three years just as good, if not better," said May.