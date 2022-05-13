Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff City Stadium first hosted an international game in November 2009 when Wales faced Scotland

Wales have been fined for the "inappropriate behaviour" of fans using pyrotechnics during March's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria.

The Football Association of Wales [FAW} accepted the decision of Fifa's disciplinary committee over the incidents at Cardiff City Stadium.

The FAW warned that "pyrotechnics present dangers to spectators, players and officials".

Wales will host Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final on 5 June.

Cardiff City Stadium will also host home Nations League games against Wales and Belgium in the same month.

"The FAW will work closely with Cardiff City Stadium ahead of the June international matches to prevent the use of pyrotechnics and will report any individuals to the relevant authorities if found in possession or uses such a device," the FAW's statement said.

"The FAW will also aim to identify those individuals using devices in domestic football settings too and report them to the relevant authorities."