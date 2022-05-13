Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United have released ten players following their relegation from the English Football League.

Goalkeeper Rory Watson heads the list, after making 41 appearances as they finished bottom of League Two.

Jamaica international Anthony Grant, Tom Pugh, Harry Bunn, Aaron Jarvis and Lewis Thompson will also depart.

Reserve goalkeeper Tom Collins, Harry Jessop, Harry Baker and Kenan Dunnwald-Turan are leaving as their contracts are expiring.

However, the club has exercised the option on contract extensions for teenage duo Cameron Wilson and Dan Gallimore, and new contracts have been offered to Jai Rowe, 20, and 19-year-old Finley Shrimpton.

Watson, 26, played more than 100 times for the Iron after his arrival from non-league North Ferriby United in January 2017.

Scunthorpe were relegated out of the EFL for the first time in 72 years with four games to spare, finishing the season with a 7-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers which prompted manager Keith Hill to criticise the "terrible" culture at the club.